Vehicle overview

If you've reached that stage in life where you're considering buying a luxury convertible, you may have been around long enough to know the phrase "oldie but goodie." This is an apt description of the Lexus SC 430. While this midsize four-seat convertible wowed us with its newfangled retractable hardtop when it debuted back in 2002, it hasn't received a significant update since. Meanwhile, the world of upscale drop tops has changed dramatically. Still, the SC 430 may satisfy buyers looking for a more relaxed and luxurious hardtop convertible experience.

To be sure, the 2010 Lexus SC 430 still has a number of good qualities, including a highly refined powertrain, a smooth ride, excellent build quality and rock-solid reliability. It can also be viewed as a relatively affordable alternative to super-luxury soft tops like the BMW 6 Series and Jaguar XK. Whether those strengths balance out the car's weaknesses -- including limited trunk space, cramped rear seats and uninspired handling -- is ultimately up to individual buyers to decide.

As such, we recommend that anyone considering an SC 430 also take a look at some of the newer four-place luxury convertibles on the market. Notable rivals with retractable hardtops include the BMW 335i, Infiniti G37 convertible and Volvo C70, all of which offer a sportier driving experience, improved rear-seat comfort or both. The Audi A5 and S5 cabriolets are also enticing alternatives to the oldie-but-goodie 2010 Lexus SC 430.