Used 2005 Lexus SC 430 for Sale Near Me

  • 2005 Lexus SC 430 in Silver
    used

    2005 Lexus SC 430

    95,402 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,991

    $4,653 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lexus SC 430 in Purple
    used

    2005 Lexus SC 430

    105,850 miles
    Title issue, 11 Owners, Lease

    $9,490

    Details
  • 2005 Lexus SC 430 in Silver
    used

    2005 Lexus SC 430

    79,163 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,499

    $3,157 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lexus SC 430 in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Lexus SC 430

    88,844 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,750

    $580 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lexus SC 430 in Black
    used

    2005 Lexus SC 430

    92,086 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,995

    $2,104 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lexus SC 430 in Silver
    used

    2005 Lexus SC 430

    38,142 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,885

    $546 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lexus SC 430 in Dark Green
    used

    2005 Lexus SC 430

    172,006 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,795

    $305 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lexus SC 430 in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Lexus SC 430

    49,928 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,990

    Details
  • 2005 Lexus SC 430 in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Lexus SC 430

    139,499 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,888

    Details
  • 2005 Lexus SC 430 in Black
    used

    2005 Lexus SC 430

    155,172 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,985

    Details
  • 2005 Lexus SC 430 in Black
    used

    2005 Lexus SC 430

    201,448 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,495

    Details
  • 2005 Lexus SC 430 in Black
    used

    2005 Lexus SC 430

    113,224 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,999

    Details
  • 2005 Lexus SC 430 in Silver
    used

    2005 Lexus SC 430

    80,186 miles

    $17,155

    Details
  • 2004 Lexus SC 430 in Silver
    used

    2004 Lexus SC 430

    90,153 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,995

    $2,974 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Lexus SC 430 in White
    used

    2006 Lexus SC 430

    79,396 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,991

    $1,442 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Lexus SC 430 in Black
    used

    2006 Lexus SC 430

    110,045 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,487

    Details
  • 2004 Lexus SC 430 in Silver
    used

    2004 Lexus SC 430

    37,585 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,995

    $333 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Lexus SC 430 in Red
    used

    2004 Lexus SC 430

    69,003 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,995

    $554 Below Market
    Details

SC 430 Excellence
arabesque,05/31/2011
Having owned two SC 400's the purchase of a 2005 SC 430 was a natural and welcome happening. The car is so much fun to own and drive! Exceptional quality in comfort and style, power and dependability, the Lexus SC 430 fits our needs for sport and travel. Sure, its a bit short on rear seat room and luggage space but we consider it a sports car with a strong engine and smooth ride. The safety features and treatment of options are Lexus quality through and through. We are truely satisfied with this premium automobile. Wish they still made them!
