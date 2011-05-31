Used 2005 Lexus SC 430 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills - North Richland Hills / Texas

Leather Seats Navigation System Convertible Hardtop This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2006 Lexus SC 430 only has 110,045mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This 2006 Lexus SC 430 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The 2006 Lexus SC 430 Convertible continues to beat the competition in nearly every way. A sporty driving experience that still maintains impressive levels of ride comfort, along with an exceptional, driver-focused interior make the Lexus a recommended pick among convertibles. This Lexus SC 430 's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. The SC 430 has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 110,045mi put on this Lexus. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : Yes Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHFN48Y169000878

Stock: 69000878

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020