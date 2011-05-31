Used 2005 Lexus SC 430 for Sale Near Me
- 95,402 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,991$4,653 Below Market
- 105,850 milesTitle issue, 11 Owners, Lease
$9,490
- 79,163 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$14,499$3,157 Below Market
- 88,844 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,750$580 Below Market
- 92,086 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,995$2,104 Below Market
- 38,142 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,885$546 Below Market
- 172,006 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,795$305 Below Market
- 49,928 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,990
- 139,499 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,888
- 155,172 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$10,985
- 201,448 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,495
- 113,224 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,999
- 80,186 miles
$17,155
- 90,153 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,995$2,974 Below Market
- 79,396 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,991$1,442 Below Market
- 110,045 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,487
- 37,585 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,995$333 Below Market
- 69,003 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,995$554 Below Market
arabesque,05/31/2011
Having owned two SC 400's the purchase of a 2005 SC 430 was a natural and welcome happening. The car is so much fun to own and drive! Exceptional quality in comfort and style, power and dependability, the Lexus SC 430 fits our needs for sport and travel. Sure, its a bit short on rear seat room and luggage space but we consider it a sports car with a strong engine and smooth ride. The safety features and treatment of options are Lexus quality through and through. We are truely satisfied with this premium automobile. Wish they still made them!
