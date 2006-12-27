Used 2000 Lexus SC 300 for Sale Near Me

This is my 4th SC coupe. About time I tossed a review on here. These are in my opinion one of the best car models in recent years. Regardless of what year you get you will be very happy with the car. The 300 is very zippy and has plenty of power for most drivers. You cannot go wrong with these. My last one got 230,000 miles on it before I decided to trade. The 2000 models are very rare with less than 400 of the SC 300s made. Enjoy.

Read more