1994 Lexus SC 300 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Lexus SC 300 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Air conditioning is now CFC-free.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Own one, you'll understand
dnamartel,08/09/2002
I&#8217;ve got the 5-speed manual version that made C&D's 10 Best List for three consecutive yrs. This car would have to rank as one of the best luxury sports coupes made in the mid-90's. It is a magnificent blend of luxury and sports. The car feels molded to you as the leather seats, steering column provide incredible adjustments. The 225 HP engine emits a wonderful sound when you get into it. Zero to 60 in 6.8 seconds. Tight, reliable and beautiful. An impressive luxury interior and a reputation for long term reliability. There are only a few hundred 5-speed manuals. Don't buy the SC300 w/o a 5 speed, get the 400.
Best GT period
SC300,09/30/2002
True Grand Tourer. The car drives and handles very sporty, while maintaing a luxary feel, but not isolated like a Benz. All the comforts you could want in a capable high speed cruiser. True GT car. The manual transmission cars are rare, but a must when choosing a SC300. Worth waiting for. I searched 5 months before my dealer located a 5speed SC300. Definitely worth it.
SC300 5speed
luxcar,09/30/2002
Excellant car. Luxary and Sporty, needs nothing. Absolute best if you buy the 5 speed manuak car.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1994 Lexus SC 300 Overview

The Used 1994 Lexus SC 300 is offered in the following submodels: SC 300 Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe.

