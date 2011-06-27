1994 Lexus SC 300 Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,496 - $3,212
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Air conditioning is now CFC-free.
Most helpful consumer reviews
dnamartel,08/09/2002
I’ve got the 5-speed manual version that made C&D's 10 Best List for three consecutive yrs. This car would have to rank as one of the best luxury sports coupes made in the mid-90's. It is a magnificent blend of luxury and sports. The car feels molded to you as the leather seats, steering column provide incredible adjustments. The 225 HP engine emits a wonderful sound when you get into it. Zero to 60 in 6.8 seconds. Tight, reliable and beautiful. An impressive luxury interior and a reputation for long term reliability. There are only a few hundred 5-speed manuals. Don't buy the SC300 w/o a 5 speed, get the 400.
SC300,09/30/2002
True Grand Tourer. The car drives and handles very sporty, while maintaing a luxary feel, but not isolated like a Benz. All the comforts you could want in a capable high speed cruiser. True GT car. The manual transmission cars are rare, but a must when choosing a SC300. Worth waiting for. I searched 5 months before my dealer located a 5speed SC300. Definitely worth it.
luxcar,09/30/2002
Excellant car. Luxary and Sporty, needs nothing. Absolute best if you buy the 5 speed manuak car.
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 6000 rpm
