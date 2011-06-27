  1. Home
1992 Lexus SC 300 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

The SC 300 is an all-new model from Lexus although it was introduced in June 1991. The sleek coupe features standard ABS and driver airbag. Traction control is optional with automatic transmission. SC 300 is powered by inline six-cylinder engine.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Lexus SC 300.

5(90%)
4(10%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

sc300 5spd
Bubbles,06/29/2003
Strong and Good looking. Only problem is electrical stuff. Things get tricky when wires get old and dirty.
Fun, Dependable Sport Luxury Coupe
Kim,08/15/2005
I bought this car with 125,000 miles on it and I have had it about 2 years and it now has about 131,000 miles on it. Never had a SINGLE issue/problem with this car and it drives like a dream. However, there is a minor oil leak or transmission fluid leak that I have just recently noticed so I will need to have that fixed, otherwise for being a 13 year old vehicle I cannot believe the exceptional reliablity this car has given me!
My SC300
Fstr,07/27/2009
I bought mine new in 1992 and it remains my favorite car. Have an 07 ES350, nice car, just not SC300 nice. The SC is still rock solid and sexy looking and sounding. This car is a modern day classic.
my l
michael lee,03/03/2002
fair gas mileage price for dealer maintenance high i will buy it again
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Lexus SC 300

Used 1992 Lexus SC 300 Overview

The Used 1992 Lexus SC 300 is offered in the following submodels: SC 300 Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Lexus SC 300?

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Lexus SC 300?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

