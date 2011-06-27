1992 Lexus SC 300 Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$981 - $2,107
1992 Highlights
The SC 300 is an all-new model from Lexus although it was introduced in June 1991. The sleek coupe features standard ABS and driver airbag. Traction control is optional with automatic transmission. SC 300 is powered by inline six-cylinder engine.
Bubbles,06/29/2003
Strong and Good looking. Only problem is electrical stuff. Things get tricky when wires get old and dirty.
Kim,08/15/2005
I bought this car with 125,000 miles on it and I have had it about 2 years and it now has about 131,000 miles on it. Never had a SINGLE issue/problem with this car and it drives like a dream. However, there is a minor oil leak or transmission fluid leak that I have just recently noticed so I will need to have that fixed, otherwise for being a 13 year old vehicle I cannot believe the exceptional reliablity this car has given me!
Fstr,07/27/2009
I bought mine new in 1992 and it remains my favorite car. Have an 07 ES350, nice car, just not SC300 nice. The SC is still rock solid and sexy looking and sounding. This car is a modern day classic.
michael lee,03/03/2002
fair gas mileage price for dealer maintenance high i will buy it again
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 6000 rpm
