I have had my SC 430 since 2002.This car is the best blend of pure elegence and performance. While it won't out corner a 9-11, You won't feel every dead bug on the road. A car for someone who wants to be pampered. The SC 430 is more comfortable than my ES 300. The Mark Levinson sound system is better than my in home Sony system. You will love this car! One thing: it, simply stated, stinks in the snow. With the top up there is a lot of trunk space. With it down, well, that's what the "back seats" are for. It eats gas but if that's a big deal to you, you shouldn't be looking at a 300 hp vehicle.

