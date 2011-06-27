  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus SC 300
  4. Used 1999 Lexus SC 300
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

1999 Lexus SC 300 Review

Pros & Cons

  • An attractive coupe with Lexus quality and refinement.
  • While not as luxurious, the BMW M3 offers far superior performance for less money.
Other years
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
Lexus SC 300 for Sale
2000
List Price Estimate
$3,075 - $6,657
Used SC 300 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

When Lexus decided to expand its lineup into the sport luxury coupe class, it did things a bit differently. First, a stylish, sexy body was penned that didn't look much like the mini chrome-barges that usually populate the personal luxury segment. Next, a smooth, inline six-cylinder engine was implanted driving the rear wheels and giving the car excellent acceleration. Then, a cozy interior with first-rate ergonomics and traditional Lexus opulence was created, making the car more like a 2+2 capable of carrying four in comfort.

Once the car was introduced to the public, the automotive press elevated the SC to Rolling Stones status, proclaiming it another in a string of Lexus-engineered miracles. They were right to do so; however, the past few years have seen improvements by the competition.

Recent improvements to the SC 300 have restored some of its former glory and kept it in the hunt for serious (and affluent) coupe buyers. The SC 300 is powered by a 3.0-liter inline six, which also uses VVTi to produce 225 horsepower. The car offers impressive acceleration with top speeds in excess of 140 mph.

The SC 300 now comes with the same brake package as found on the SC 400 and both vehicles can be ordered with the optional Lexus TRAC electronic traction control system. This system uses a combination of throttle and brake control to keep the car from sliding and comes packaged with thermostatically heated seats.

The SC 300 coupe is attractive and comes with the standard array of Lexus luxury and safety items. However, for the price, it seems a better deal might be made on something like a Cadillac Eldorado or BMW M3.

1999 Highlights

The SC 300 gets minor enhancements this year including new perforated leather inserts, larger brakes, daytime running lights and a new three-spoke steering wheel similar to the GS sport sedans.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Lexus SC 300.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Car I've Ever Owned!
Renard,02/28/2002
During a period of "unemployment", I decided to try my hand at selling cars. I was sold on the quality and vowed that I would one day own one. I got back into my previous career field and bought not one - but TWO Lexus (Lexi ??). My SC 300 is without a doubt the most luxurious car I've ever owned. It drives like a dream and hasn't been in the shop for anything other than recommended scheduled maintenance. The styling is distinctive and it is a pleasure to drive!!
WHAT A GREAT CAR
checkelmann,05/30/2012
I have had this car for almost 14 years and it has 250,000 miles on it. I love it and so many people have stopped me for years to see if they could buy it. Of course, I said "no". If only Lexus would make a car similar to this SC, I would buy it in a flash. The sports car that they came up with to replace it is too small and too expensive. The IS in my opinion is no comparison at all. This car has "class" and is a dream to drive. I hate giving it up. I am looking hard now to find something that I absolutely love and it is hard. Most of the cars all look alike. I am considering the Audi S5...it is closest in look and seems to have what I like. I would rather drive the Lexus though!
Beautiful Sight to See!!!
eagleherc,09/26/2011
I just purchased a 1999 SC300 with 141k for a steal. I always thought these cars were nice but WOW. Now that I own one it is amazing the attention I get (and Enjoying every bit of it!!!). I took it to my mechanic and everything checks out, we are working to get her back in top form. After having the Black Exterior buffed out, it has restored a beautiful deep luster. Seats fit like a glove. Stereo is AWESOME!!! Lexus you have won me over. :-)
LOVE THIS CAR
billvu,02/01/2004
This is the most fun car I have ever driven. I have owned mustangs, vettes, and other cars, but this one takes the cake. Never had any mechanical problems and it just looks stylish. Classy at the club and sporty on the highway.
See all 4 reviews of the 1999 Lexus SC 300
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1999 Lexus SC 300 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1999 Lexus SC 300

Used 1999 Lexus SC 300 Overview

The Used 1999 Lexus SC 300 is offered in the following submodels: SC 300 Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Lexus SC 300?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Lexus SC 300s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Lexus SC 300 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Lexus SC 300.

Can't find a used 1999 Lexus SC 300s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus SC 300 for sale - 5 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $11,625.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $9,215.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus SC 300 for sale - 5 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $16,481.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $18,519.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Lexus SC 300?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus SC 300 lease specials

Related Used 1999 Lexus SC 300 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles