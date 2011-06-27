1999 Lexus SC 300 Review
Pros & Cons
- An attractive coupe with Lexus quality and refinement.
- While not as luxurious, the BMW M3 offers far superior performance for less money.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
When Lexus decided to expand its lineup into the sport luxury coupe class, it did things a bit differently. First, a stylish, sexy body was penned that didn't look much like the mini chrome-barges that usually populate the personal luxury segment. Next, a smooth, inline six-cylinder engine was implanted driving the rear wheels and giving the car excellent acceleration. Then, a cozy interior with first-rate ergonomics and traditional Lexus opulence was created, making the car more like a 2+2 capable of carrying four in comfort.
Once the car was introduced to the public, the automotive press elevated the SC to Rolling Stones status, proclaiming it another in a string of Lexus-engineered miracles. They were right to do so; however, the past few years have seen improvements by the competition.
Recent improvements to the SC 300 have restored some of its former glory and kept it in the hunt for serious (and affluent) coupe buyers. The SC 300 is powered by a 3.0-liter inline six, which also uses VVTi to produce 225 horsepower. The car offers impressive acceleration with top speeds in excess of 140 mph.
The SC 300 now comes with the same brake package as found on the SC 400 and both vehicles can be ordered with the optional Lexus TRAC electronic traction control system. This system uses a combination of throttle and brake control to keep the car from sliding and comes packaged with thermostatically heated seats.
The SC 300 coupe is attractive and comes with the standard array of Lexus luxury and safety items. However, for the price, it seems a better deal might be made on something like a Cadillac Eldorado or BMW M3.
1999 Highlights
