Consumer Rating
(168)
2004 Lexus SC 430 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Luxurious comfort and convenience features, beautiful interior, silky V8 engine, retractable hardtop, Lexus quality.
  • Sparse cargo space, cramped (and nearly useless) rear seats, doesn't inspire anything more than leisurely cruising.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though not particularly invigorating to drive, the Lexus SC 430 counters with a serene top-down experience for a price considerably less than the competition.

2004 Highlights

There are no significant changes to the SC 430 this year, though Lexus will offer a Pebble Beach Edition package, which includes Azure Pearl exterior paint, black bird's eye maple interior trim, run-flat tires, a rear spoiler and a black leather golf bag.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Lexus SC 430.

5(94%)
4(4%)
3(1%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.9
168 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 168 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Pebble Beach Edition
John Northen,02/01/2004
I chose the "Azure Pearl" (sky blue metallic) 2004 "Pebble Beach Edition" over the SL 500 and XLR. Only 400 will be made. The trunk and "rear seat" space was nominal, at best. No problem. Actually, the so-called rear seat is perfect for my dog and light luggage. I ordered the appropriate Michelin tires rather than the "run-flats". I paid the full MSRP. Luxury abounds. A real head-turner. The Mark Levinson stereo system in without peer. The illuminated blue "Lexus" scuff plates, the buttery ecru leather and black bird's eye maple trim couldn't be sexier. Surveys by J.D. Power rate this car as tops for quality and reliability.
Fabulous car for a 60th birthday gift
Molly Garofalo,08/10/2004
This car makes me feel fabulous every time I get into it. If you are having a bad day just put the top down and drive your cares away. I have also had a Lexus GS and traded a new LS on this car. I have been so surprized about the amount of trunk space when the top is up. I have traveled for 3 to 4 weeks and had plenty of room for all my luggage, dog crate and everything else. It also holds tons of groceries. Even with the top down I have enough room for a weeks groceries in the trunk. But, the best thing about the car is the smiles on my face when I approach the car, and slide into the seat. Put the top down and the day turns into sunshine.
Worth it - if you only watch the top go down!
Jay,02/02/2016
2dr Convertible (4.3L 8cyl 5A)
The acceleration is incredible! Watching the top go down is almost as good as sex (almost)!! Even with it being an 11 year old car - the interior is luxurious - black leather with the burled dark walnut is elegant. The exterior is beautiful (not as striking as my 1999 SC400 - but excellent). Everything work like it did the day it rolled off the showroom floor. The only downside is that it isn't exactly top down weather - so I'm impatiently waiting for the weather to turn. Of course - the only drawback is the lack of up-to-date electronics. Can't download my contacts from my phone. It handles "1-touch" dialing - but you have to manually enter your top 10 phone numbers, but the Bluetooth still works well with the phone. The navigation system is okay, but needs updating (need to go on-line and find an upgrade DVD. I updated it with a wireless back-up camera - tough to see behind you without it. I get about 22 mpg and it only had 83000 miles on it when I bought it! UPDATE - July 2018 I now have 119,000 miles on the car and it is still as good as the day I bought it. One small item...I developed a small drain on the battery that I can't trace down. I installed a device that disconnects the battery when the voltage falls below 12V. When you step on the brakes, it reconnects that battery and starts the car. The alternator then recharges the battery. If I drive it every day, it is fine, but I only drive it about once a week and that's when the battery saver device kicks in and starts the car - a real life saver. I was also able to find an up-to-date Navigation DVD to update the onboard navigation system. This car is best when you're able to drop the top and take if for a run on a windy country road. The car still turns heads when you are in a parking lot and drop the top - I still find myself asking my wife to sit in the driver's seat so I can watch the top go up and down. I installed a Sirius-XM radio and can now cruise with my favorite tunes. Still love this 14 year old car!!!!
sc430 review
jportala,09/12/2003
What a driving experience! Smooth, high performance and comfort all in one. Great looking interior and exterior design.
See all 168 reviews of the 2004 Lexus SC 430
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2004 Lexus SC 430 features & specs
More about the 2004 Lexus SC 430

Used 2004 Lexus SC 430 Overview

The Used 2004 Lexus SC 430 is offered in the following submodels: SC 430 Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (4.3L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Lexus SC 430?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Lexus SC 430 trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Lexus SC 430 Base is priced between $12,995 and$19,981 with odometer readings between 37585 and90153 miles.

