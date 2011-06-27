  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(1)
1998 Lexus SC 300 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Attractive, premium sports coupe is well put together.
  • High price. Loss of manual transmission this year.
Lexus SC 300 for Sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

When Lexus decided to expand its lineup into the sport luxury coupe class, it did things a bit differently. First, a smallish, sexy body was penned that didn't look much like the mini chrome-barges that usually populate the personal luxury segment. Next, a smooth inline six-cylinder engine was implanted in the SC300 -- driving the rear wheels and giving the cars excellent acceleration. Then, a cozy interior with first-rate ergonomics and traditional Lexus opulence was created, making the cars more like a 2+2 than a coupe capable of carrying four in comfort. It's a much different car from those being offered by Cadillac, Lincoln and even Acura.

Once the car was introduced to the public, the automotive press elevated the SC Coupe to Rolling Stones status, proclaiming it another of a string of Lexus-engineered miracles. They were right to do so; however, the past three years have seen improvements by the competition, and the escalating yen has vaulted the SC's price to the top of the heap.

1998 brings some improvements to the SC 300 in the form of a more sophisticated engine. The inline-six cylinder motor under the hood of the SC 300 gets variable valve timing this year.

Yes, this Lexus is an outstanding example of modern carmaking art, and it offers a fantastic blend of style, luxury, performance and reliability. However, the Cadillac Eldorado Touring Coupe, with its brilliant Northstar V8, full load of accessories and interior room for four full-size adults, starts to look pretty good, especially with its $53,500 base sticker.

1998 Highlights

An engine immobilizer, depowered airbags and a sophisticated five-speed automatic transmission are standard this year as well. The SC 300 loses its five-speed manual transmission.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Lexus SC 300.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love this Car
LexSC300,12/30/2003
Great Ride, Plenty Powerful, Very Refined, Great Service, Wonderful Reliability
See all 1 reviews of the 1998 Lexus SC 300
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1998 Lexus SC 300 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1998 Lexus SC 300

Used 1998 Lexus SC 300 Overview

The Used 1998 Lexus SC 300 is offered in the following submodels: SC 300 Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1998 Lexus SC 300?

What's a good price on a Used 1998 Lexus SC 300?

Which used 1998 Lexus SC 300s are available in my area?

Which used 1998 Lexus SC 300s are available in my area?

Can't find a used 1998 Lexus SC 300s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus SC 300 for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $16,700.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $10,957.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus SC 300 for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $22,881.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $21,904.

