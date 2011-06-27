Vehicle overview

The 2008 Lexus SC 430 is something of a rarity for this luxury automaker -- a product that has run past its expiration date. When it debuted for 2002, the SC 430 charmed luxury drop-top shoppers with its retractable hardtop, pleasant personality, fastidious attention to detail and the company's ironclad reputation for quality and reliability.

Those attributes still hold true, but sadly so do the car's drawbacks. The trunk is miniscule, and with the retractable hardtop stowed, what minimal capacity there is shrinks even more. The cramped rear seats are decorative at best -- even little kids will be annoyed at the lack of legroom. And although the SC has a V8 engine, rear-wheel drive and a sport-tuned suspension, it won't appeal to driving enthusiasts due to its boulevard-cruising nature.

Several new or redesigned competitors have arrived since the SC 430's debut, and they offer a more entertaining drive as well as greater performance and practicality. We strongly suggest that those shopping the $50,000 to $70,000 four-place convertible segment also consider the BMW 335i and the Mercedes-Benz CLK550 drop tops. Both Germans offer considerably more fun behind the wheel as well as functional rear seats, and the BMW, besides being less expensive, also sports a retractable hardtop.