Consumer Rating
(7)
1996 Lexus SC 300 Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

When Lexus decided to expand its lineup into the sport/luxury coupe class, it did things a bit differently.

First, a smallish, sexy body was penned that didn't look much like the mini chrome-barges that usually populate the personal luxury segment. Next, a smooth inline six-cylinder engine was implanted in the SC 300 driving the rear wheels and giving the cars excellent acceleration. Then, a cozy interior with first-rate ergonomics and traditional Lexus opulence was created.

Once the car was introduced to the public, the automotive press elevated the SC Coupe to Madonna status, proclaiming it another of a string of Lexus-engineered miracles. They were right to do so; however, the past three years have seen improvements by the competition, and the escalating yen has vaulted the SC's price to the top of the heap.

Yes, this Lexus is an outstanding example of modern carmaking art, and it offers a fantastic blend of style, luxury, performance and reliability. However, the Cadillac Eldorado Touring Coupe, with its brilliant Northstar V8, full load of accessories and interior room for four full-size adults, starts to look pretty good, especially with its $47,000 base sticker.

1996 Highlights

SC 300 boasts a larger options roster with the addition of a one-touch operation moonroof and electrochromatic rearview mirrors, and chrome wheels are available. Auto-dimming electrochromic inside and outside rearview mirrors are now standard, a new remote keyless entry system debuts and the optional moonroof now features one-touch operation.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Lexus SC 300.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A masterpeice
thunderofzion,09/19/2003
Bought the SC3000 new and have driven it over 123,000 since purchase in 1996. The car is a marvel; I have never had to replace anything on the car but a strut which started leak at 123,000 miles. Still running on original clutch and brake pads. It is simply impossible to built a better looking or more reliable vehicle.
Simply Handsome and True
Florencio,09/11/2008
In 2008, this 96 model still looks great and in my opinion, will remain a classic. Good power and feels solid. Love it!
What a Car
BRokohl,10/21/2002
I bought the '96 SC 300 in August of '99 as a certified pre-owned car from the dealership. I saved a bundle from what I would pay for a brand new SC, but paid a little more than what I would have off the street from an individual. Still, as a package, it is the best car value I have ever had. I will not likely buy any other car again. Its performance, handling, reliability, comfort and value are second to none. I have had friends and co-workers who have owned BMWs and Mercedes, and they complained often of problems with reliability and value. Not with my Lexus certified pre-owned. What a car!!
Beautiful
Alias123,01/04/2003
Every time I look at my SC300 I think to myself: What a beautiful machine. Exterior and interior look fantastic. I only paid $15,000 in 12/2002 for a SC300 with 75K miles having a $50,000+ sticker price. Looks and drives like new.
See all 7 reviews of the 1996 Lexus SC 300
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1996 Lexus SC 300 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
