Vehicle overview

Since its debut six years ago, the Lexus SC 430 luxury convertible has won over a fair amount of shoppers due to its distinctive retractable-hardtop design, easygoing demeanor and reputation for quality. The elegant interior features genuine wood trim and a long list of standard features, including 10-way power heated seats, a navigation system, wireless cell phone connectivity and automatic climate control. In fact, the list of standard equipment is so thorough that the SC 430 only comes in one trim level.

Unfortunately, there are a few drawbacks. For one, there is virtually no cargo space. The trunk is small, and with the top down that space shrinks even more. The rear seats are essentially just for show; even small children will be annoyed with the lack of legroom. And although the 2007 Lexus SC 430 boasts a 288-horsepower V8 engine, a sport-oriented suspension design and rear-wheel drive, it simply does not provide much inspiration. For those wanting a convertible that's more fun to drive or available with the latest techno-gadgets, the BMW 6 Series, Jaguar XK or Mercedes CLK will likely be better choices.