2007 Lexus SC 430 Review
Pros & Cons
- Retractable hardtop, quiet V8 engine, bulletproof Lexus quality.
- Cargo space is virtually non-existent, cramped rear seats, some may consider its performance overly leisurely and non-sporty.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2007 Lexus SC 430 is built for comfort and leisurely weekend jaunts. For a luxury convertible that's also entertaining to drive, you'll need to look elsewhere.
Vehicle overview
Since its debut six years ago, the Lexus SC 430 luxury convertible has won over a fair amount of shoppers due to its distinctive retractable-hardtop design, easygoing demeanor and reputation for quality. The elegant interior features genuine wood trim and a long list of standard features, including 10-way power heated seats, a navigation system, wireless cell phone connectivity and automatic climate control. In fact, the list of standard equipment is so thorough that the SC 430 only comes in one trim level.
Unfortunately, there are a few drawbacks. For one, there is virtually no cargo space. The trunk is small, and with the top down that space shrinks even more. The rear seats are essentially just for show; even small children will be annoyed with the lack of legroom. And although the 2007 Lexus SC 430 boasts a 288-horsepower V8 engine, a sport-oriented suspension design and rear-wheel drive, it simply does not provide much inspiration. For those wanting a convertible that's more fun to drive or available with the latest techno-gadgets, the BMW 6 Series, Jaguar XK or Mercedes CLK will likely be better choices.
2007 Lexus SC 430 models
The 2007 Lexus SC 430 is a luxury convertible. Standard features include 18-inch wheels, adaptive HID headlights, heated outside mirrors, a navigation system, leather seats, driver and passenger memory functions, premium audio system, automatic climate control and either bird's eye maple or walnut trim. With a press of a button, the aluminum-alloy roof rises to provide shelter from the vagaries of the environment. Once closed, the top seals tight to transform the SC 430 into a hardtop coupe possessing superior wind noise suppression. The only factory options for the SC 430 include a rear spoiler, run-flat tires and different wheels. The limited-production Pebble Beach edition, which features special paint, unique interior finishing and 18-inch alloy wheels, is also available this year.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The Lexus SC 430 is powered by a 4.3-liter V8 engine that produces 288 hp and 317 pound-feet of torque. Driven by a six-speed automatic transmission with sequential shift, the SC 430 achieves a 0-60-mph time of 5.8 seconds.
Safety
The 2007 Lexus SC 430 comes equipped with antilock brakes with brake assist. Traction control, stability control, front side airbags, knee-protecting airbags and a tire-pressure monitoring system are also included.
Driving
Despite its aging design, the 2007 Lexus SC 430 is still one of the best luxury convertibles for general around-town cruising. The engine climbs to redline without any strain and the exhaust note is extremely subdued. The suspension filters out every bump in the road in its attempt to maintain civility at all times. This, however, results in less responsive driver feedback and reduced confidence when pushing the car hard through corners.
Interior
With the push of a button, the retractable hardtop transforms the SC 430 from a coupe to a convertible in approximately 21 seconds. Inside, the interior is elegant and luxurious, as one would expect. It features real wood and generous amounts of supple leather throughout the cabin. Unfortunately, the trunk is a tad small as it holds only 8.8 cubic feet of cargo. By adding run-flat tires and ditching the spare in the trunk, space is increased to 9.4 cubic feet. Once you put the top down, cargo space decreases even more. Additionally, the SC's rear seats are basically just for show rather than actual use.
