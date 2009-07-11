Used 2008 Lexus SC 430 for Sale Near Me

63 listings
SC 430 Reviews & Specs
  • 2008 Lexus SC 430 in Silver
    used

    2008 Lexus SC 430

    100,123 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,885

  • 2008 Lexus SC 430 in Black
    used

    2008 Lexus SC 430

    111,820 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,500

  • 2007 Lexus SC 430 in White
    used

    2007 Lexus SC 430

    79,769 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,777

  • 2007 Lexus SC 430 in Black
    used

    2007 Lexus SC 430

    83,808 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $19,988

  • 2007 Lexus SC 430
    used

    2007 Lexus SC 430

    94,749 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,990

  • 2006 Lexus SC 430 in White
    used

    2006 Lexus SC 430

    79,396 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $15,991

    $1,442 Below Market
  • 2006 Lexus SC 430 in Black
    used

    2006 Lexus SC 430

    110,045 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,487

  • 2006 Lexus SC 430 in Gray
    used

    2006 Lexus SC 430

    96,354 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,995

  • 2006 Lexus SC 430 in Gray
    used

    2006 Lexus SC 430

    113,208 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $13,995

  • 2006 Lexus SC 430 in Black
    used

    2006 Lexus SC 430

    119,191 miles

    $12,499

  • 2006 Lexus SC 430 in Red
    used

    2006 Lexus SC 430

    129,139 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,900

  • 2006 Lexus SC 430
    used

    2006 Lexus SC 430

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,000

  • 2005 Lexus SC 430 in Silver
    used

    2005 Lexus SC 430

    95,402 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $12,991

    $4,653 Below Market
  • 2005 Lexus SC 430 in Purple
    used

    2005 Lexus SC 430

    105,850 miles
    Title issue, 11 Owners, Lease

    $9,490

  • 2005 Lexus SC 430 in Silver
    used

    2005 Lexus SC 430

    79,163 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $14,499

    $3,157 Below Market
  • 2005 Lexus SC 430 in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Lexus SC 430

    88,844 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $15,750

    $580 Below Market
  • 2005 Lexus SC 430 in Black
    used

    2005 Lexus SC 430

    92,086 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $15,995

    $2,104 Below Market
  • 2005 Lexus SC 430 in Silver
    used

    2005 Lexus SC 430

    38,142 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $24,885

    $546 Below Market
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus SC 430
  4. Used 2008 Lexus SC 430

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus SC 430

Overall Consumer Rating
55 Reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Lexus SC 430-2008
GMorgan,11/07/2009
I have owned as many as 50 cars in my time. My lexus sc 430 convertible out wins them all. The leather is so soft and inviting that I can ride in the car all day. The sound system is tops, and the driving experience is like none other. The paint on the car is beautiful and I am trying to preserve this car because I do not think that there will be another like it. The body style commands attention, what can I say except that this car has earned the number one place from me!
