Used 2002 Lexus SC 430 for Sale Near Me

  • 2002 Lexus SC 430 in Silver
    2002 Lexus SC 430

    122,802 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,999

    $2,993 Below Market
  • 2002 Lexus SC 430 in White
    2002 Lexus SC 430

    111,662 miles

    $8,900

    $3,023 Below Market
  • 2002 Lexus SC 430 in Black
    2002 Lexus SC 430

    148,285 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,600

    $1,262 Below Market
  • 2002 Lexus SC 430 in Light Brown
    2002 Lexus SC 430

    125,406 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    $779 Below Market
  • 2002 Lexus SC 430 in Dark Blue
    2002 Lexus SC 430

    121,604 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,991

  • 2002 Lexus SC 430 in Black
    2002 Lexus SC 430

    90,610 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $12,991

    $692 Below Market
  • 2002 Lexus SC 430 in Black
    2002 Lexus SC 430

    56,764 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,995

  • 2002 Lexus SC 430 in Red
    2002 Lexus SC 430

    156,794 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,495

  • 2002 Lexus SC 430 in Silver
    2002 Lexus SC 430

    108,840 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,500

    $659 Below Market
  • 2002 Lexus SC 430 in Purple
    2002 Lexus SC 430

    93,733 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,900

  • 2002 Lexus SC 430
    2002 Lexus SC 430

    114,411 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,000

  • 2002 Lexus SC 430 in Silver
    2002 Lexus SC 430

    61,027 miles

    $19,998

  • 2002 Lexus SC 430 in Silver
    2002 Lexus SC 430

    115,000 miles

    $10,995

  • 2002 Lexus SC 430 in Silver
    2002 Lexus SC 430

    95,285 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Lease

    $14,490

  • 2002 Lexus SC 430 in Red
    2002 Lexus SC 430

    136,275 miles

    $6,995

  • 2002 Lexus SC 430 in Silver
    2002 Lexus SC 430

    115,099 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $12,984

  • 2003 Lexus SC 430 in Silver
    2003 Lexus SC 430

    75,710 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,991

  • 2003 Lexus SC 430 in Silver
    2003 Lexus SC 430

    158,566 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,500

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus SC 430

Overall Consumer Rating
4.9112 Reviews
  • 5
    (95%)
  • 4
    (3%)
  • 3
    (2%)
  • 2
    (1%)
'02 SC430
jdleroy,08/23/2014
Bought the car 1 year ago @ 12 years of age with 100K and loving. All original equipment is still functioning perfectly and car is running strong, with the exception of 3 busted speakers that I replaced.
