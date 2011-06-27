  1. Home
1993 Lexus SC 300 Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Passenger airbag added. Automatic headlamp system debuts, and owners can prewire the car for use with a Portable Plus cellular phone.

The Lexus Supra
mparsona,06/20/2011
These are great cars if you can find one with a factory 5-speed manual (or perform a manual swap). I had read about SC300's years before buying one and knew of their extremely close lineage to the fourth generation Toyota Supra sports cars and especially the much better equipped Toyota Soarers (same exact car except for the engine). I got my chance a year ago when I found a higher mileage 5-speed model. It only had one prior owner and had no accident history. Save some expected cosmetic wear (replaced/fixed easily through parts channels/forums) and the need to do routine maintenance to a used car it has been an excellent drive and totally reliable.
Gracefully aged
zoolander1,08/20/2013
I bought a 1993 SC300 with 135k miles from its original owner for $5000. It's black with a tan interior and a 4 speed Automatic. The overall build quality shows after 20 years. It's solid, everything works, and the materials withheld form and finish throughout the years. The paint is shinny and the engine is very, very strong. We plan on keeping it for at least 2, 3 years and then pass it on.
Love My Lexus!
Toot,03/18/2003
I purchased my 1993 Lexus SC300 5 years ago. It has 5 speed, sun roof, a/c, CD player, phone mounted in console, leather and i love it. I would trade my husband before I traded my Lexus. It's been reliable, fun to drive, and I've not had any maintenance issues with it (so far). The only problem is the rear wheel drive and living in Pennsylvania, I'm not on the road much in the winter!!
My hot rod
Leap'n Lexus,10/12/2009
I purchased my SC300 5 speed manual in 1999 from the wife of a former general manager of a major Toyota/Lexus dealer. It had about 85,000 miles at the time. Now has a smidge under 250,000 miles on the odometer and still runs with the big dogs. I'm one who likes power and speed and the speed of my car still surprises me and those who challenge it...even an SC430. I've replaced the clutch, air conditioner, radiator and recently discovered I need to replace the harmonic balancer, But it's still a definite keeper. Oh, I've finally decided to start babying it.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1993 Lexus SC 300 Overview

The Used 1993 Lexus SC 300 is offered in the following submodels: SC 300 Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe.

