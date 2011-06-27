These are great cars if you can find one with a factory 5-speed manual (or perform a manual swap). I had read about SC300's years before buying one and knew of their extremely close lineage to the fourth generation Toyota Supra sports cars and especially the much better equipped Toyota Soarers (same exact car except for the engine). I got my chance a year ago when I found a higher mileage 5-speed model. It only had one prior owner and had no accident history. Save some expected cosmetic wear (replaced/fixed easily through parts channels/forums) and the need to do routine maintenance to a used car it has been an excellent drive and totally reliable.

