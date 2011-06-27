1995 Lexus SC 300 Review
1995 Highlights
Revised styling and new wheels spruce up the look of the SC 300. Side-impact standards for 1997 are met this year. A cupholder is added inside.
Most helpful consumer reviews
lsz5343,04/24/2011
Review: I am the original owner of a jade green, 5 speed, in mint condition, 1995 SC300 with 105k miles that I love more then any car I have ever owned. I still feel proud when I get behind the wheel and take it for a spin. Heads roll when I stop at a light and the car gets the royal look over..some folks have me roll down my window to ask what year and model it is...it still drives and feels like the day I bought it and except for the A/C going out a few years ago, and a leaking rack and pinion that had to be replaced, it has been the least expensive car to own I have ever had. I will keep this car for as long as parts are still available.
Aadil,11/04/2006
This Lexus is an excellent sports car. It handles beautifully, has plenty of power, and just looks stellar! I have gotten quite a few compliments from strangers about this car. It also definitely turns heads.
Unixwizard,04/11/2005
Ultimate combination of sport car and luxury car. The 5-speed and its exact effortless steering make this a dream car. It goes where your point it and it gives perfect feedback to the driver on road condition. Amenities are complete and the class factor means you don't have anything to prove to anyone. This car is basically a Supra NA in a tux. This isn't just Lexus' idea of a sports car, its a sport car built and backed by Lexus. You aren't getting mine and there are only 781 others. Keep looking.
SS,04/06/2008
I have 356,000 on this car. I've never had any major problems with this car. Waited to purchase the new SC series but was disappointed with the size... very tiny made for a Lady. So I kept my car and because of size now looking to buy something else. But I love this SC300 so much!
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 6000 rpm
