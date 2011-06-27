  1. Home
1995 Lexus SC 300 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Revised styling and new wheels spruce up the look of the SC 300. Side-impact standards for 1997 are met this year. A cupholder is added inside.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Lexus SC 300.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Title: the best of the best
lsz5343,04/24/2011
Review: I am the original owner of a jade green, 5 speed, in mint condition, 1995 SC300 with 105k miles that I love more then any car I have ever owned. I still feel proud when I get behind the wheel and take it for a spin. Heads roll when I stop at a light and the car gets the royal look over..some folks have me roll down my window to ask what year and model it is...it still drives and feels like the day I bought it and except for the A/C going out a few years ago, and a leaking rack and pinion that had to be replaced, it has been the least expensive car to own I have ever had. I will keep this car for as long as parts are still available.
Beautiful Sports Coupe
Aadil,11/04/2006
This Lexus is an excellent sports car. It handles beautifully, has plenty of power, and just looks stellar! I have gotten quite a few compliments from strangers about this car. It also definitely turns heads.
SC300 5-speed = Class and Performance
Unixwizard,04/11/2005
Ultimate combination of sport car and luxury car. The 5-speed and its exact effortless steering make this a dream car. It goes where your point it and it gives perfect feedback to the driver on road condition. Amenities are complete and the class factor means you don't have anything to prove to anyone. This car is basically a Supra NA in a tux. This isn't just Lexus' idea of a sports car, its a sport car built and backed by Lexus. You aren't getting mine and there are only 781 others. Keep looking.
Bring back this SC body style
SS,04/06/2008
I have 356,000 on this car. I've never had any major problems with this car. Waited to purchase the new SC series but was disappointed with the size... very tiny made for a Lady. So I kept my car and because of size now looking to buy something else. But I love this SC300 so much!
See all 9 reviews of the 1995 Lexus SC 300
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1995 Lexus SC 300 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Lexus SC 300

Used 1995 Lexus SC 300 Overview

The Used 1995 Lexus SC 300 is offered in the following submodels: SC 300 Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Lexus SC 300?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Lexus SC 300s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Lexus SC 300 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Lexus SC 300.

Can't find a used 1995 Lexus SC 300s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus SC 300 for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $17,028.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $20,711.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus SC 300 for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $24,578.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $12,084.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Lexus SC 300?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

