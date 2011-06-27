  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(4)
2000 Lexus SC 300 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Ultra-smooth engines, eye-bulging brakes, top-grade interior materials, quiet ride.
  • Cramped rear seat, buoyant ride quality, high price.
2000
List Price Estimate
$3,525 - $7,696
Edmunds' Expert Review

An expensive luxury coupe that is past its prime.

Vehicle overview

Way back in the day (early '90s, actually), the then-new Lexus SC 300 was a huge hit with both the public and the automotive press. It offered features and pricing that no other car could match. But like an aging rock band, the SC still had the same moves and songs as they did when they were new. This has opened opportunities for younger stars (like the Mercedes-Benz CLK430) to steal their fan base.

When Lexus came out with the SC it did things a bit differently. First, a stylish, sexy body was penned that didn't look much like the mini chrome-barges that usually populate the personal-luxury segment. Aggressive and lacking a traditional grille, the SC looked like nothing else. But that basic shape remains today, and it has grown a bit tired.

There's nothing wrong with the goodies under the hood, however. The SC 300 is powered by a 3.0-liter inline six that generates 225 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 220 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine is super-smooth and features a variable valve timing system (Toyota calls its system VVT-i). This system optimizes valve overlap throughout the engine's speed range and in operating conditions, eliminating the traditional compromise between low-end torque and high-rpm horsepower. The SC 300 uses an electronic throttle control system (ETCS). The inline six features a four-speed automatic transmission.

The interior is exceptionally quiet. Special materials are used to filter out noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) to give the SC Coupe a serenely quiet ride. Heat and UV-reducing light-green tinted glass helps keep the interior cool on bright days and also helps reduce premature aging of interior materials. The luxurious interior materials include optional but sumptuous perforated leather seat inserts and trim wood and leather shift knob, plus elegant wood trim around the center console, doors and instrument panel. Other amenities include an automatic climate control, 10-way power front seats, and a Lexus/Pioneer audio system. A premium 280-watt Lexus/Nakamichi unit is optional.

While the SC 300 is a good car, the truth is that the SC Coupe platform is a nine-year-old design that simply can't compete in today's market. For the money, you'll find better personal-luxury coupes elsewhere.

2000 Highlights

The 2000 Lexus SC 300 is unchanged except for paint selection; Cinnabar Pearl replaces Baroque Red Metallic.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Lexus SC 300.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

One of the world's best luxury cruisers
mycrobyte,12/27/2006
This is my 4th SC coupe. About time I tossed a review on here. These are in my opinion one of the best car models in recent years. Regardless of what year you get you will be very happy with the car. The 300 is very zippy and has plenty of power for most drivers. You cannot go wrong with these. My last one got 230,000 miles on it before I decided to trade. The 2000 models are very rare with less than 400 of the SC 300s made. Enjoy.
SC 300
26y39-y3-96732-0,05/19/2002
I've bumped on something a few times and found that its really hard to dent. Its fun to drive and accelerates really fast.
Classic car purchase
Puddipop,10/16/2009
An older, pristine Lexus with fewer than 60K. Black on black desirable to me. Handles extremely well,sound system is adequate but weak in the outlying areas. This car does not replace any other but is for fun driving only. Our 330 is a much copied car but this seems to be singularly attractive. Its road hugging action makes it fun to drive on windy, curvy roads. Fuel economy is not bad for a 9 year old car. My last classic was a 1990 Reatta with fewer miles but was not a car to sustain age. Hopefully this one is better. Timing belt is a concern because of the age. I will replace it soon.
SC Coupe
howellg,03/18/2003
very comfortable drive.Luxury,dependable vehicle with easy to use cruise control.the style is classic and sophisticated. service is hassle free and the free carwashes aren't bad either!
See all 4 reviews of the 2000 Lexus SC 300
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2000 Lexus SC 300 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 2000 Lexus SC 300 Overview

The Used 2000 Lexus SC 300 is offered in the following submodels: SC 300 Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe.

