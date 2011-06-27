2000 Lexus SC 300 Review
Pros & Cons
- Ultra-smooth engines, eye-bulging brakes, top-grade interior materials, quiet ride.
- Cramped rear seat, buoyant ride quality, high price.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
An expensive luxury coupe that is past its prime.
Vehicle overview
Way back in the day (early '90s, actually), the then-new Lexus SC 300 was a huge hit with both the public and the automotive press. It offered features and pricing that no other car could match. But like an aging rock band, the SC still had the same moves and songs as they did when they were new. This has opened opportunities for younger stars (like the Mercedes-Benz CLK430) to steal their fan base.
When Lexus came out with the SC it did things a bit differently. First, a stylish, sexy body was penned that didn't look much like the mini chrome-barges that usually populate the personal-luxury segment. Aggressive and lacking a traditional grille, the SC looked like nothing else. But that basic shape remains today, and it has grown a bit tired.
There's nothing wrong with the goodies under the hood, however. The SC 300 is powered by a 3.0-liter inline six that generates 225 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 220 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine is super-smooth and features a variable valve timing system (Toyota calls its system VVT-i). This system optimizes valve overlap throughout the engine's speed range and in operating conditions, eliminating the traditional compromise between low-end torque and high-rpm horsepower. The SC 300 uses an electronic throttle control system (ETCS). The inline six features a four-speed automatic transmission.
The interior is exceptionally quiet. Special materials are used to filter out noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) to give the SC Coupe a serenely quiet ride. Heat and UV-reducing light-green tinted glass helps keep the interior cool on bright days and also helps reduce premature aging of interior materials. The luxurious interior materials include optional but sumptuous perforated leather seat inserts and trim wood and leather shift knob, plus elegant wood trim around the center console, doors and instrument panel. Other amenities include an automatic climate control, 10-way power front seats, and a Lexus/Pioneer audio system. A premium 280-watt Lexus/Nakamichi unit is optional.
While the SC 300 is a good car, the truth is that the SC Coupe platform is a nine-year-old design that simply can't compete in today's market. For the money, you'll find better personal-luxury coupes elsewhere.
2000 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2000 Lexus SC 300.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the SC 300
Related Used 2000 Lexus SC 300 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2021 Mazda CX-5 News
- 2021 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2021 Ford F-150 News
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 ALPINA B7
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Ghibli
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC F 2019
- 2021 Lexus NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS F
- 2019 Lexus LC 500h
- Lexus NX 300 2021
- 2020 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC 350 2020