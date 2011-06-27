Vehicle overview

Now in its fifth year, the SC 430 is the first and only Lexus convertible. The SC name dates back to 1992, when the first Lexus coupe debuted. The SC 300 and SC 400 coupes were decent cars, though sales decreased alarmingly over the years as the platform aged and younger and more modern luxury coupes sprang up. Beyond that, consumers shopping competing models could choose between a two-door with a solid roof or a ragtop for open-air motoring on sunny days. The Lexus SC came only with a fixed roof. After nearly a decade on the market, during which time precious few updates were made, the car was allowed to fade quietly into the sunset.

The Lexus SC 430 is far from bland, though not quite as palatable to conservative tastes. A radical departure for the normally staid manufacturer, the SC 430 has been dubbed the "jewel of Lexus," and has been penned to appeal to your emotional right-brain side. Designers drew inspiration by lolling about France's Cote d'Azur, studying the architecture and familiarizing themselves with the lifestyle of their target customers. The normally reserved automaker has taken a risk here, and the SC is the most radical styling exercise ever to wear a Lexus nameplate.

On the inside, the Lexus SC 430 presents a glorious display of perfectly crafted wood trim, supple leather and all the high-tech features you would expect in a high-end luxury vehicle. The Mark Levinson audio system, in particular, is a delight. For top-down motoring, the SC's power-operated hard top can be quietly lowered in about 21 seconds and is perfectly airtight when raised. Our only real problem with the SC's setup is the miniscule trunk. With the top down, there's not much room for anything in back, so be prepared to travel light. Despite having gone five years without a major redesign, there's a lot to like about the 2006 Lexus SC 430. Those who like the car's exterior styling and leisurely approach to handling dynamics will likely be smitten. Other luxury convertible shoppers, however, might find more athletic competitors to their liking.