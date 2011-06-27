1997 Lexus SC 300 Review
Pros & Cons
- Sleek styling, willing engine, available automatic transmission.
- Cramped rear seat, high price.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
When Lexus decided to expand its lineup into the sport/luxury coupe class, it did things a bit differently.
First, a smallish, sexy body was penned that didn't look much like the mini chrome-barges that usually populate the personal luxury segment. Next, a smooth inline six-cylinder engine was implanted driving the rear wheels and giving the cars excellent acceleration. Then, a cozy interior with first-rate ergonomics and traditional Lexus opulence was created, making the car more like a 2+2 than a coupe capable of carrying four in comfort. Much different from entries from Cadillac, Lincoln and even Acura, indeed.
Once the car was introduced to the public, the automotive press elevated the SC Coupe to Madonna status, proclaiming it another of a string of Lexus-engineered miracles. They were right to do so; however, the past three years have seen improvements by the competition, and the escalating yen has vaulted the SC's price to the top of the heap.
Yes, this Lexus is an outstanding example of modern carmaking art, and it offers a fantastic blend of style, luxury, performance and reliability. However, the Cadillac Eldorado Touring Coupe, with its brilliant Northstar V-8, full load of accessories, and interior room for four full-size adults, starts to look pretty good, especially with its $51,000 base sticker.
1997 Highlights
