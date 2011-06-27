  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(7)
1997 Lexus SC 300 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sleek styling, willing engine, available automatic transmission.
  • Cramped rear seat, high price.
Lexus SC 300 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

When Lexus decided to expand its lineup into the sport/luxury coupe class, it did things a bit differently.

First, a smallish, sexy body was penned that didn't look much like the mini chrome-barges that usually populate the personal luxury segment. Next, a smooth inline six-cylinder engine was implanted driving the rear wheels and giving the cars excellent acceleration. Then, a cozy interior with first-rate ergonomics and traditional Lexus opulence was created, making the car more like a 2+2 than a coupe capable of carrying four in comfort. Much different from entries from Cadillac, Lincoln and even Acura, indeed.

Once the car was introduced to the public, the automotive press elevated the SC Coupe to Madonna status, proclaiming it another of a string of Lexus-engineered miracles. They were right to do so; however, the past three years have seen improvements by the competition, and the escalating yen has vaulted the SC's price to the top of the heap.

Yes, this Lexus is an outstanding example of modern carmaking art, and it offers a fantastic blend of style, luxury, performance and reliability. However, the Cadillac Eldorado Touring Coupe, with its brilliant Northstar V-8, full load of accessories, and interior room for four full-size adults, starts to look pretty good, especially with its $51,000 base sticker.

1997 Highlights

Minor interior and exterior enhancements update the look of the SC 300.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Lexus SC 300.

5.0
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent Drive
Kevin Towe,04/09/2006
This is a great car. I have all the regular maintenance done at the dealership which is expensive but I have never experienced ANY issues. Of all the cars I have previously owned, this is the first car that I truly enjoy driving. I would recommend this as a used car for anyone purchasing. I will only buy Lexus going forward based on my experience with this car.
Dream on wheels
microdzz,12/18/2006
EXTERIOR: Racy yet classy design. This car can go anywhere and feel right at home, be it a business meeting, a wedding reception or a day at the park with buddies. INTERIOR: The leather seats are extremely comfortable. Front passenger room is more than adequate. Ergonomics are great with the exception of the cup holders. Of course rear passenger room is not the forte of any sport coupe, however, a large 6'3" 220lb. teenager fits back there (to my surprise). Performance/reliability: Where this car absolutely excels. Have had no repair issues. A regularly maintained SC 300 might run forever. Incredible on the curves, heart pounding passing power, top end close to 150 mph (not recommended).
Best deal on the road!
JLK,11/08/2005
Best looking and driving used 2 door sport coupe for the money. Comfortable. Seats 4 or 5 if needed. Still feels like a $40,000 car at a third of the price. Quality and luxury.
SC 300
Pete,06/03/2007
Great looking car and built solid. Don't see many of these around and so it's a pleasure to have something different.
See all 7 reviews of the 1997 Lexus SC 300
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
