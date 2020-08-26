Used 2003 Lexus SC 430 for Sale Near Me
- 75,710 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,991
- 158,566 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,500
- 84,870 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$13,990$1,026 Below Market
- 107,708 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$14,495
- 128,972 miles
$13,348
- 69,440 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,500
- 90,756 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,488
- 86,372 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,995
- 100,156 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,837
- 90,153 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,995$2,974 Below Market
- 122,802 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999$2,993 Below Market
- 111,662 miles
$8,900$3,023 Below Market
- 148,285 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,600$1,262 Below Market
- 125,406 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995$779 Below Market
- 37,585 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,995$333 Below Market
- 69,003 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,995$554 Below Market
- 121,604 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,991
- 90,610 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$12,991$692 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lexus SC 430 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus SC 430
Read recent reviews for the Lexus SC 430
Write a reviewSee all 95 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.995 Reviews
Report abuse
Jack Cunningham,06/28/2006
Recently purchased a 2003 SC with 13k miles and have driven it 4k in 6 weeks. Initial impressions, this is the best car I've ever owned and fun to drive. Only complaint I had was the runflat tires that came with the car. The runflats were noisy and rode very rough. Changed to Pirelli PZero Nero's and WHAT A DIFFERENCE.. Quiet and smooth, like a different car. Opted for no spare and purchased a small tire pump and repair kit for $20.
