Used 2010 Lexus SC 430 for Sale Near Me

63 listings
SC 430 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 63 listings
  • 2008 Lexus SC 430 in Silver
    used

    2008 Lexus SC 430

    100,123 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,885

    Details
  • 2008 Lexus SC 430 in Black
    used

    2008 Lexus SC 430

    111,820 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,500

    Details
  • 2007 Lexus SC 430 in White
    used

    2007 Lexus SC 430

    79,769 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,777

    Details
  • 2007 Lexus SC 430 in Black
    used

    2007 Lexus SC 430

    83,808 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $19,988

    Details
  • 2007 Lexus SC 430
    used

    2007 Lexus SC 430

    94,749 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,990

    Details
  • 2006 Lexus SC 430 in White
    used

    2006 Lexus SC 430

    79,396 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,991

    $1,442 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Lexus SC 430 in Black
    used

    2006 Lexus SC 430

    110,045 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,487

    Details
  • 2006 Lexus SC 430 in Gray
    used

    2006 Lexus SC 430

    96,354 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,995

    Details
  • 2006 Lexus SC 430 in Gray
    used

    2006 Lexus SC 430

    113,208 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2006 Lexus SC 430 in Black
    used

    2006 Lexus SC 430

    119,191 miles

    $12,499

    Details
  • 2006 Lexus SC 430 in Red
    used

    2006 Lexus SC 430

    129,139 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,900

    Details
  • 2006 Lexus SC 430
    used

    2006 Lexus SC 430

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,000

    Details
  • 2005 Lexus SC 430 in Silver
    used

    2005 Lexus SC 430

    95,402 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,991

    $4,653 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lexus SC 430 in Purple
    used

    2005 Lexus SC 430

    105,850 miles
    Title issue, 11 Owners, Lease

    $9,490

    Details
  • 2005 Lexus SC 430 in Silver
    used

    2005 Lexus SC 430

    79,163 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,499

    $3,157 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lexus SC 430 in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Lexus SC 430

    88,844 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,750

    $580 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lexus SC 430 in Black
    used

    2005 Lexus SC 430

    92,086 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,995

    $2,104 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lexus SC 430 in Silver
    used

    2005 Lexus SC 430

    38,142 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,885

    $546 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus SC 430 searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus SC 430

Read recent reviews for the Lexus SC 430
Overall Consumer Rating
53 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Amazing LUXURY hardtop convertible
ShayRae,11/01/2019
2dr Convertible (4.3L 8cyl 6A)
The sports car "purest" will not like this car. BUT those who desire a luxury ride with sexy, clean, sports car lines will love this car. My hubby and I have a 2004 in the true red. Being 16 years old, she is still eye candy and we get compliments and gawkers every time we drive her. The car is amazingly quiet with a comfortable ride. We've done numerous road trips and purchased aftermarket luggage that is designed to perfectly fit in the trunk with the top down. Works like a charm with room to spare. The "backseat" is virtually nonexistent, but our two 28 pound dogs fit back there and that's all we really need. My hubby added an aftermarket backup camera, bluetooth connectivity, interior LED lights, and rear tail and reverse LEDs. We had to replace tires and considered all seasons, but decided to stay with runflats and bought Michelins. The ride is terrific. This car is a joy to own and drive. If you want a sexy sports car at an affordable, used price and don't want to sacrifice comfort and ride, this "oldie but goodie" is an excellent choice. We couldn't be happier. (We've owned four Corvettes—still have one antique—and this little Lexus blows them all out of the water as far as comfort and quietness. She's a keeper!)
Report abuse
