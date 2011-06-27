Close

Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona

Arizona Specialty Motors is pleased to offer this Stunning 2007 Lexus SC430 with only 79,769 miles. Accident free Carfax History Report and a solid dealer service history. Like this High Demand Low availability SC430 especially in this rare color combination Starfire Pearl exterior/ Ecru supple leather interior.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHFN45Y679013888

Stock: 11816

Certified Pre-Owned: No

