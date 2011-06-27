Used 2009 Lexus SC 430 for Sale Near Me
- $13,885
2008 Lexus SC 430 Base100,123 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Regency USA Inc - Wilmington / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFN45Y389020279
Stock: 60113
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,500
2008 Lexus SC 430 Base111,820 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Putnam Auto Sales Inc - Marietta / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFN45Y589019859
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $25,777
2007 Lexus SC 430 Base79,769 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona
Arizona Specialty Motors is pleased to offer this Stunning 2007 Lexus SC430 with only 79,769 miles. Accident free Carfax History Report and a solid dealer service history. ASM is the place to go for the valley's best selection of low mile luxury and special interest vehicles. Like this High Demand Low availability SC430 especially in this rare color combination Starfire Pearl exterior/ Ecru supple leather interior.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFN45Y679013888
Stock: 11816
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,988Fair Deal
2007 Lexus SC 430 Base83,808 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2007 Lexus SC 430 2dr 2dr Convertible features a 4.3L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Obsidian with a Camel Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Lexus is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Leather Interior Surface, Immobilizer; Daytime Running Lights; Active Belts; Retractable Roof Panel Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFN45Y879012063
Stock: 20417
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- $15,990
2007 Lexus SC 430 Base94,749 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Certified MotorCar - Roselle Park / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFN45Y379015825
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,991Good Deal | $1,442 below market
2006 Lexus SC 430 Base79,396 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Toyota Pinellas Park - Pinellas Park / Florida
Leather Seats Navigation System Convertible Hardtop Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2006 Lexus SC 430 has such low mileage you'll probably think of them more as blocks traveled than miles traveled. Rest assured, this vehicle was well cared for. You won't find a better price for this vehicle anywhere. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFN48YX69007313
Stock: 69007313
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- New Listing$13,487
2006 Lexus SC 430 Base110,045 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills - North Richland Hills / Texas
Leather Seats Navigation System Convertible Hardtop This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2006 Lexus SC 430 only has 110,045mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This 2006 Lexus SC 430 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The 2006 Lexus SC 430 Convertible continues to beat the competition in nearly every way. A sporty driving experience that still maintains impressive levels of ride comfort, along with an exceptional, driver-focused interior make the Lexus a recommended pick among convertibles. This Lexus SC 430 's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. The SC 430 has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 110,045mi put on this Lexus. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFN48Y169000878
Stock: 69000878
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $16,995
2006 Lexus SC 430 Base96,354 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***FUN ROADSTER.......................2006 LEXUS SC430 ROADSTER, HARDTOP CONVERTIBLE, WOOD STEERING WHEEL & TRIM, NAVIGATION, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT, MARK LEVINSON SOUND SYSTEM, FOGLIGHTS, REAR SPOILER, DUAL EXHAUST, GRAPHITE ALLOY WHEELS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFN48Y869002191
Stock: MAX18620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- $13,995Fair Deal
2006 Lexus SC 430 Base113,208 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***PRICED TO GO, GREAT COLOR COMBINATION...............................2006 LEXUS SC430 HARDTOP CONVERTIBLE, CHARCOAL GRAY WITH A SADDLE BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR, WOOD STEERING WHEEL & TRIM, NAVIGATION, MARK LEVINSON SOUND SYSTEM, AM/FM CD AND CASSETTE PLAYER, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT & MEMORY SETTINGS, REAR SPOILER, DUAL EXHAUST, 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFN48Y269001358
Stock: MAX18781
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $12,499
2006 Lexus SC 430 Base119,191 milesDelivery available*
One & Only Motors - Atlanta / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFN48Y669009852
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,900
2006 Lexus SC 430 Base129,139 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dante Auto - Oshkosh / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFN48Y469006917
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,000
2006 Lexus SC 430 BaseNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarLotz - Tampa / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFN48Y369003037
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,991Great Deal | $4,653 below market
2005 Lexus SC 430 Base95,402 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Perrys Car Co - Wichita / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFN48Y950068929
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,490
2005 Lexus SC 430 Base105,850 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Super Car Miami Group - Miami / Florida
No matter your credit situation or automotive needs, SUPER CAR MIAMI is here to work with you to get you driving a vehicle that fits both your lifestyle and your Budget.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 11 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFN48Y750067746
Stock: 067746R2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,499Good Deal | $3,157 below market
2005 Lexus SC 430 Base79,163 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Prestige Euro Cars - Columbus / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFN48Y350067856
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,750Fair Deal | $580 below market
2005 Lexus SC 430 Base88,844 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Group of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky
***HARD TO FIND***SUPER LOW MILEAGE***BLUETOOTH***Check out this Exceptionally Rare 2005 Lexus SC430 that just arrived here at Auto Group of Louisville. This 2-owner Lexus originated from Beverly Hills where it was also serviced at the Lexus Store of Beverly Hills. This fantastic Hard Top Convertible is well serviced and equipped with Heated Leather Seats Leather Steering Wheel HID Headlights with Washers Bluetooth Memory Driver Seat Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) Mark Levinson Sound System Navigation Capable and much more! Swing on by 11601 Plantside Drive in Beautiful Jeffersontown Kentucky and let one of our Great Award-Winning Friendly Knowledgeable Customer Care Specialist show you this incredible vehicle today!DealerRater's CAR DEALER OF THE YEAR 2019 & 2020!Cargurus' TOP RATED DEALER 2018 & 2020!DealerRater's CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AWARD 2019 & 2020!BEST PRICES IN 200 MILES!CALL OR TEXT US 502-999-9000!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFN48YX50063996
Stock: 50063996
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$15,995Good Deal | $2,104 below market
2005 Lexus SC 430 Base92,086 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
M & A Motors - Huntington / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFN48Y950066677
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$24,885Fair Deal | $546 below market
2005 Lexus SC 430 Base38,142 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Peoria Nissan - Peoria / Arizona
Clean CARFAX. 430 RWD 4.3L V8 SMPI DOHC Odometer is 66826 miles below market average! Millennium Silver Metallic 2005 Lexus SC We provide 145 point inpection on all our used vehicles. It's our mission to faithfully serve our Phoenix-area friends and neighbors, including folks in Sun City, Avondale, Glendale, Scottsdale, Cave Creek, Mesa and Tempe.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFN48Y850067027
Stock: 200729A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020