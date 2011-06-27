Used 2009 Lexus SC 430 for Sale

  • $13,885

    2008 Lexus SC 430 Base

    100,123 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Regency USA Inc - Wilmington / California

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHFN45Y389020279
    Stock: 60113
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $16,500

    2008 Lexus SC 430 Base

    111,820 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Putnam Auto Sales Inc - Marietta / Ohio

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHFN45Y589019859
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $25,777

    2007 Lexus SC 430 Base

    79,769 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona

    Arizona Specialty Motors is pleased to offer this Stunning 2007 Lexus SC430 with only 79,769 miles. Accident free Carfax History Report and a solid dealer service history. ASM is the place to go for the valley's best selection of low mile luxury and special interest vehicles. Like this High Demand Low availability SC430 especially in this rare color combination Starfire Pearl exterior/ Ecru supple leather interior. Buy with confidence, as every vehicle has been rigorously inspected for your total peace of mind. Our mission is simple: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE, FULL DISCLOSURE, and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client. Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers in the U.S. and Internationally since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from practical family sedans and SUV's to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics. *WE ACCEPT TRADES PAID FOR OR NOT. * Financing is available from over 35 Lending Partners for almost any credit situation with rates starting as low as 2.49 O.A.C. Please call for additional details * Low cost finance able asset protection and extended service plans are available. *Open 6 DAYS A WEEK MONDAY- SATURDAY FROM 9AM-7PM * Sunday By Appointment *Conveniently located 1 mile west of the 101 and north of the 202 freeways at 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE AZ 85281. * Across the street from Big Surf Waterpark! * Free airport pick up available from PHX Sky Harbor Airport. * Nationwide Shipping available from our door to yours CALL US TODAY @ 1-833-568-7155 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU..... Our Valued Customer.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHFN45Y679013888
    Stock: 11816
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $19,988Fair Deal

    2007 Lexus SC 430 Base

    83,808 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia

    This 2007 Lexus SC 430 2dr 2dr Convertible features a 4.3L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Obsidian with a Camel Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Lexus is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Leather Interior Surface, Immobilizer; Daytime Running Lights; Active Belts; Retractable Roof Panel Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHFN45Y879012063
    Stock: 20417
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-09-2020

  • $15,990

    2007 Lexus SC 430 Base

    94,749 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Certified MotorCar - Roselle Park / New Jersey

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHFN45Y379015825
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $15,991Good Deal | $1,442 below market

    2006 Lexus SC 430 Base

    79,396 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation Toyota Pinellas Park - Pinellas Park / Florida

    Leather Seats Navigation System Convertible Hardtop Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2006 Lexus SC 430 has such low mileage you'll probably think of them more as blocks traveled than miles traveled. Rest assured, this vehicle was well cared for. You won't find a better price for this vehicle anywhere. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHFN48YX69007313
    Stock: 69007313
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-20-2020

  • New Listing
    $13,487

    2006 Lexus SC 430 Base

    110,045 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills - North Richland Hills / Texas

    Leather Seats Navigation System Convertible Hardtop This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2006 Lexus SC 430 only has 110,045mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This 2006 Lexus SC 430 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The 2006 Lexus SC 430 Convertible continues to beat the competition in nearly every way. A sporty driving experience that still maintains impressive levels of ride comfort, along with an exceptional, driver-focused interior make the Lexus a recommended pick among convertibles. This Lexus SC 430 's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. The SC 430 has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 110,045mi put on this Lexus. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: Yes

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHFN48Y169000878
    Stock: 69000878
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-22-2020

  • $16,995

    2006 Lexus SC 430 Base

    96,354 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia

    ***FUN ROADSTER.......................2006 LEXUS SC430 ROADSTER, HARDTOP CONVERTIBLE, WOOD STEERING WHEEL & TRIM, NAVIGATION, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT, MARK LEVINSON SOUND SYSTEM, FOGLIGHTS, REAR SPOILER, DUAL EXHAUST, GRAPHITE ALLOY WHEELS, PLESAE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHFN48Y869002191
    Stock: MAX18620
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-08-2020

  • $13,995Fair Deal

    2006 Lexus SC 430 Base

    113,208 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia

    ***PRICED TO GO, GREAT COLOR COMBINATION...............................2006 LEXUS SC430 HARDTOP CONVERTIBLE, CHARCOAL GRAY WITH A SADDLE BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR, WOOD STEERING WHEEL & TRIM, NAVIGATION, MARK LEVINSON SOUND SYSTEM, AM/FM CD AND CASSETTE PLAYER, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT & MEMORY SETTINGS, REAR SPOILER, DUAL EXHAUST, 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHFN48Y269001358
    Stock: MAX18781
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-04-2020

  • $12,499

    2006 Lexus SC 430 Base

    119,191 miles
    Delivery available*

    One & Only Motors - Atlanta / Georgia

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHFN48Y669009852
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $12,900

    2006 Lexus SC 430 Base

    129,139 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Dante Auto - Oshkosh / Wisconsin

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHFN48Y469006917
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $17,000

    2006 Lexus SC 430 Base

    Not provided
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    CarLotz - Tampa / Florida

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHFN48Y369003037
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $12,991Great Deal | $4,653 below market

    2005 Lexus SC 430 Base

    95,402 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Perrys Car Co - Wichita / Kansas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHFN48Y950068929
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,490

    2005 Lexus SC 430 Base

    105,850 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Super Car Miami Group - Miami / Florida

    No matter your credit situation or automotive needs, SUPER CAR MIAMI is here to work with you to get you driving a vehicle that fits both your lifestyle and your Budget.No credit?...Bad credit?...New credit?...Divorced?...Open car loan?...Bankruptcy?NO PROBLEM!!!IF YOU BREATHE YOU DRIVE!'NO CREDIT CHECK'CALL ME NOW!!Roger GonzalezBusiness Director Super Car Miami Group LLC10518 NW 27th Ave, Miami, FL 33147Ventas: (800) 219-0339sales@supercarmiamigroup.com

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 11 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHFN48Y750067746
    Stock: 067746R2
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $14,499Good Deal | $3,157 below market

    2005 Lexus SC 430 Base

    79,163 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Prestige Euro Cars - Columbus / Ohio

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHFN48Y350067856
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $15,750Fair Deal | $580 below market

    2005 Lexus SC 430 Base

    88,844 miles
    3 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto Group of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky

    ***HARD TO FIND***SUPER LOW MILEAGE***BLUETOOTH***Check out this Exceptionally Rare 2005 Lexus SC430 that just arrived here at Auto Group of Louisville. This 2-owner Lexus originated from Beverly Hills where it was also serviced at the Lexus Store of Beverly Hills. This fantastic Hard Top Convertible is well serviced and equipped with Heated Leather Seats Leather Steering Wheel HID Headlights with Washers Bluetooth Memory Driver Seat Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) Mark Levinson Sound System Navigation Capable and much more!  Swing on by 11601 Plantside Drive in Beautiful Jeffersontown Kentucky and let one of our Great Award-Winning Friendly Knowledgeable Customer Care Specialist show you this incredible vehicle today!DealerRater's CAR DEALER OF THE YEAR 2019 & 2020!Cargurus' TOP RATED DEALER 2018 & 2020!DealerRater's CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AWARD 2019 & 2020!BEST PRICES IN 200 MILES!CALL OR TEXT US 502-999-9000!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHFN48YX50063996
    Stock: 50063996
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $15,995Good Deal | $2,104 below market

    2005 Lexus SC 430 Base

    92,086 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    M & A Motors - Huntington / New York

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHFN48Y950066677
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $24,885Fair Deal | $546 below market

    2005 Lexus SC 430 Base

    38,142 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Peoria Nissan - Peoria / Arizona

    Clean CARFAX. 430 RWD 4.3L V8 SMPI DOHC Odometer is 66826 miles below market average! Millennium Silver Metallic 2005 Lexus SC We provide 145 point inpection on all our used vehicles. It's our mission to faithfully serve our Phoenix-area friends and neighbors, including folks in Sun City, Avondale, Glendale, Scottsdale, Cave Creek, Mesa and Tempe.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHFN48Y850067027
    Stock: 200729A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-14-2020

Showing 1 - 18 out of 63 listings
