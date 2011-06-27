Vehicle overview

Back when the Lexus SC 430 debuted for the 2002 model year, we described this convertible as "elegant" and "innovative" -- the latter thanks to its retractable hardtop design. Since then, however, the SC 430 has stayed pretty much the same while competitors have released their own four-seat drop tops that best the Lexus in a number of aspects. The Lexus SC 430 can no longer rest on its laurels; it's time for a makeover.

But it's just more of the same for 2009. The SC 430 has some positive attributes. The convertible maintains its reputation for exceptional build quality, resolute reliability and civilized road manners. Unfortunately, it also keeps its hindrances: limited trunk storage with the top up (which becomes almost nonexistent when the folding top is stowed), laughably small and uncomfortable rear seats and a notable lack of driving fun.

With any luck, Lexus will breathe some new life into this underperforming model, but with sagging sales and shifts in buying habits, it's more likely that the SC 430 will be shelved after this year. Anyone considering the purchase of a 2009 Lexus SC 430 would be well-advised to take a look at other four-seat convertible models such as the BMW 335i, the Jaguar XK8 and the Mercedes-Benz CLK550, which deliver more convenience, performance and rear-seat comfort.