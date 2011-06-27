Used 2010 Lexus SC 430 Consumer Reviews
Amazing LUXURY hardtop convertible
The sports car “purest“ will not like this car. BUT those who desire a luxury ride with sexy, clean, sports car lines will love this car. My hubby and I have a 2004 in the true red. Being 16 years old, she is still eye candy and we get compliments and gawkers every time we drive her. The car is amazingly quiet with a comfortable ride. We’ve done numerous road trips and purchased aftermarket luggage that is designed to perfectly fit in the trunk with the top down. Works like a charm with room to spare. The “backseat” is virtually nonexistent, but our two 28 pound dogs fit back there and that’s all we really need. My hubby added an aftermarket backup camera, bluetooth connectivity, interior LED lights, and rear tail and reverse LEDs. We had to replace tires and considered all seasons, but decided to stay with runflats and bought Michelins. The ride is terrific. This car is a joy to own and drive. If you want a sexy sports car at an affordable, used price and don’t want to sacrifice comfort and ride, this “oldie but goodie” is an excellent choice. We couldn’t be happier. (We’ve owned four Corvettes—still have one antique—and this little Lexus blows them all out of the water as far as comfort and quietness. She’s a keeper!)
52 cars 51 years, our 2002, 2010 SC430 BEST!
WE TRIED THEM ALL nothing was more dependable, longest lasting, than the 8 lexus cars and toyota trucks...best of the best is still our daily driver, 2010 sc430
