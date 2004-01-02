Used 2004 Lexus SC 430 for Sale Near Me

63 listings
  • 2004 Lexus SC 430 in Silver
    used

    2004 Lexus SC 430

    90,153 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,995

    $2,974 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Lexus SC 430 in Silver
    used

    2004 Lexus SC 430

    37,585 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,995

    $333 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Lexus SC 430 in Red
    used

    2004 Lexus SC 430

    69,003 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,995

    $554 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Lexus SC 430 in Silver
    used

    2004 Lexus SC 430

    49,683 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,590

    Details
  • 2004 Lexus SC 430 in Silver
    used

    2004 Lexus SC 430

    108,791 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $17,918

    Details
  • 2004 Lexus SC 430 in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Lexus SC 430

    70,841 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,900

    $778 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Lexus SC 430
    used

    2004 Lexus SC 430

    67,004 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,777

    Details
  • 2004 Lexus SC 430 in Silver
    used

    2004 Lexus SC 430

    119,712 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,899

    Details
  • 2004 Lexus SC 430 in Dark Green
    used

    2004 Lexus SC 430

    72,678 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,995

    $228 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Lexus SC 430 in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Lexus SC 430

    91,576 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,988

    Details
  • 2004 Lexus SC 430 in Red
    used

    2004 Lexus SC 430

    54,456 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,491

    Details
  • 2004 Lexus SC 430 in White
    used

    2004 Lexus SC 430

    86,838 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,893

    Details
  • 2004 Lexus SC 430 in Black
    used

    2004 Lexus SC 430

    93,657 miles

    $15,988

    Details
  • 2005 Lexus SC 430 in Silver
    used

    2005 Lexus SC 430

    95,402 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,991

    $4,653 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Lexus SC 430 in Silver
    used

    2003 Lexus SC 430

    75,710 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,991

    Details
  • 2005 Lexus SC 430 in Purple
    used

    2005 Lexus SC 430

    105,850 miles
    Title issue, 11 Owners, Lease

    $9,490

    Details
  • 2005 Lexus SC 430 in Silver
    used

    2005 Lexus SC 430

    79,163 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,499

    $3,157 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Lexus SC 430 in Silver
    used

    2003 Lexus SC 430

    158,566 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,500

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus SC 430

My Pebble Beach Edition
John Northen,02/01/2004
I chose the "Azure Pearl" (sky blue metallic) 2004 "Pebble Beach Edition" over the SL 500 and XLR. Only 400 will be made. The trunk and "rear seat" space was nominal, at best. No problem. Actually, the so-called rear seat is perfect for my dog and light luggage. I ordered the appropriate Michelin tires rather than the "run-flats". I paid the full MSRP. Luxury abounds. A real head-turner. The Mark Levinson stereo system in without peer. The illuminated blue "Lexus" scuff plates, the buttery ecru leather and black bird's eye maple trim couldn't be sexier. Surveys by J.D. Power rate this car as tops for quality and reliability.
