Used 2006 Lexus SC 430 for Sale Near Me
63 listings
- 79,396 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,991$1,442 Below Market
- 110,045 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,487
- 96,354 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,995
- 113,208 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,995
- 119,191 miles
$12,499
- 129,139 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,900
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,000
- 95,402 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,991$4,653 Below Market
- 105,850 milesTitle issue, 11 Owners, Lease
$9,490
- 79,163 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$14,499$3,157 Below Market
- 88,844 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,750$580 Below Market
- 92,086 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,995$2,104 Below Market
- 38,142 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,885$546 Below Market
- 172,006 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,795$305 Below Market
- 79,769 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$25,777
- 83,808 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$19,988
- 49,928 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,990
- 139,499 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,888
michaelbatesrealtor@gmail.com,04/11/2016
2dr Convertible (4.3L 8cyl 6A)
The Lexus SC430 is an extremely misunderstood commodity in the automotive community. I have owned over two hundred cars and owning two of these has been an utmost pleasure. Solid reliability and silky smooth quietness and virtually year round convertible use capability with lovely HVAC and heated seats. My first one took me to 165k miles before a newer example with only 50k miles drew my attention away. In the middle I owned a G37 Convertible which was very noisy and harsh compared to the lovely SC430. Don't think of this car as a sports car, this car is a luxury touring car. I'd honestly go anywhere in it. These cars have aged well and I receive compliments daily, fit and finish are next to none, Toyota maintenance costs are reasonable as I have the car serviced at the Toyota dealer. Float down the highway with the stereo on and let your stress fade away...
