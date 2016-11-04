Used 2006 Lexus SC 430 for Sale Near Me

63 listings
SC 430 Reviews & Specs
  • 2006 Lexus SC 430 in White
    2006 Lexus SC 430

    79,396 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,991

    $1,442 Below Market
  • 2006 Lexus SC 430 in Black
    2006 Lexus SC 430

    110,045 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,487

  • 2006 Lexus SC 430 in Gray
    2006 Lexus SC 430

    96,354 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,995

  • 2006 Lexus SC 430 in Gray
    2006 Lexus SC 430

    113,208 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,995

  • 2006 Lexus SC 430 in Black
    2006 Lexus SC 430

    119,191 miles

    $12,499

  • 2006 Lexus SC 430 in Red
    2006 Lexus SC 430

    129,139 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,900

  • 2006 Lexus SC 430
    2006 Lexus SC 430

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,000

  • 2005 Lexus SC 430 in Silver
    2005 Lexus SC 430

    95,402 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,991

    $4,653 Below Market
  • 2005 Lexus SC 430 in Purple
    2005 Lexus SC 430

    105,850 miles
    Title issue, 11 Owners, Lease

    $9,490

  • 2005 Lexus SC 430 in Silver
    2005 Lexus SC 430

    79,163 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,499

    $3,157 Below Market
  • 2005 Lexus SC 430 in Light Brown
    2005 Lexus SC 430

    88,844 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,750

    $580 Below Market
  • 2005 Lexus SC 430 in Black
    2005 Lexus SC 430

    92,086 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,995

    $2,104 Below Market
  • 2005 Lexus SC 430 in Silver
    2005 Lexus SC 430

    38,142 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,885

    $546 Below Market
  • 2005 Lexus SC 430 in Dark Green
    2005 Lexus SC 430

    172,006 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,795

    $305 Below Market
  • 2007 Lexus SC 430 in White
    2007 Lexus SC 430

    79,769 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,777

  • 2007 Lexus SC 430 in Black
    2007 Lexus SC 430

    83,808 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $19,988

  • 2005 Lexus SC 430 in Light Brown
    2005 Lexus SC 430

    49,928 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,990

  • 2005 Lexus SC 430 in Dark Blue
    2005 Lexus SC 430

    139,499 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,888

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus SC 430

Overall Consumer Rating
4.730 Reviews
Great mid life crisis car!
michaelbatesrealtor@gmail.com,04/11/2016
2dr Convertible (4.3L 8cyl 6A)
The Lexus SC430 is an extremely misunderstood commodity in the automotive community. I have owned over two hundred cars and owning two of these has been an utmost pleasure. Solid reliability and silky smooth quietness and virtually year round convertible use capability with lovely HVAC and heated seats. My first one took me to 165k miles before a newer example with only 50k miles drew my attention away. In the middle I owned a G37 Convertible which was very noisy and harsh compared to the lovely SC430. Don't think of this car as a sports car, this car is a luxury touring car. I'd honestly go anywhere in it. These cars have aged well and I receive compliments daily, fit and finish are next to none, Toyota maintenance costs are reasonable as I have the car serviced at the Toyota dealer. Float down the highway with the stereo on and let your stress fade away...
