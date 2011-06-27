Used 2009 Lexus SC 430 Consumer Reviews
Stylish Convertible
E. Wassell, 01/21/2019
2dr Convertible (4.3L 8cyl 6A)
Nice convertible with hard top so it is quieter than cloth convertibles. Luxury interior but electronics are outdated and were outdated in 2009. Great ride and lots of power. Really enjoyed the ownership.
Can’t wipe the smile off my face
John W, 03/09/2020
2dr Convertible (4.3L 8cyl 6A)
Was so pleased that I bought this beautiful car for myself as a present of turning 60. Try a Porsche 911 turbo but just wasn’t me.
