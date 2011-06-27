2022 Lexus IS 300 Base Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,625
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|25
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|25
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/31 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.4 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|365.4/539.4 mi.
|Engine
|dual fuel injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|241 hp @ 5,200 rpm
|Torque
|258 lb-ft @ 1,650 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.2 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|975 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Premium Package
|+$4,120
|Comfort Package
|+$2,475
|In-Car Entertainment
|10 total speakers
|yes
|293 watts stereo output
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Pioneer premium brand speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Navigation Package
|+$1,670
|Carpet Trunk Mat
|+$120
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|+$110
|All-Weather Floor Liners
|+$170
|All-Weather Trunk Tray
|+$120
|Key Gloves w/Lexus Logo
|+$25
|Illuminated Door Sills
|+$425
|Mark Levinson Audio
|+$1,080
|Navigation Package w//Mark Levinson Audio System
|+$2,750
|Cargo Net
|+$75
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|38.2 in.
|Front hip room
|54.3 in.
|Front leg room
|44.8 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.9 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|36.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.4 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Triple Beam Headlamps
|+$1,250
|Rear Bumper Applique
|+$85
|Paint Protection Film by 3M
|+$430
|Door Edge Guards
|+$140
|Illuminated Trunk Sill
|+$450
|Summer Tires
|yes
|Rear Spoiler
|+$400
|Premium Paint
|+$500
|Door Edge Film by 3M
|+$90
|Alloy Wheel Locks
|+$85
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.8 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3,715 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|101.0 cu.ft.
|Gross weight
|4,690 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|5.5 in.
|Height
|56.5 in.
|Length
|185.4 in.
|Maximum payload
|975 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|72.4 in.
|Wheel base
|110.2 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|18 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|235/45R18 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10,000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
