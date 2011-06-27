Vehicle overview

The Lexus brand is synonymous with coddling luxury, and with the IS 250 C, buyers can enjoy that Lexus hallmark packaged in the form of a convertible. High-end from top to bottom, the 2015 Lexus IS 250 C quickly facilitates carefree top-down cruising whenever the mood strikes. At the first hint of rain, its hardtop can be raised to protect against the elements, essentially transforming the car from a convertible to a coupe.

Luxury is all about finessing the details, and the IS 250 C certainly gets many of them right. Distinguished by high-quality materials and eye-catching design, the car's cabin looks and feels plush and expensive. It's also pretty quiet with the hardtop raised, and the roof takes a mere 20 seconds to stow. Ride quality is smooth and stable, and the car remains unruffled even on rough pavement. Furthermore, its list of standard features is extensive and eclipses those of similarly priced rival luxury-brand convertibles.

However, while the IS 250 C has sumptuousness in its favor, it falls short in handling, performance and utility. Its standard 2.5-liter V6 engine is behind the times and doesn't deliver the performance we expect of entry-level luxury cars these days. The IS 350 C (reviewed separately) solves this problem with a more powerful engine, but as you'd expect, this model is costlier than its sibling. Handling capabilities are pretty mediocre, too, even with the available F Sport suspension and tire upgrades. Finally, cramped rear seating creates a tight squeeze for passengers in back, and with the roof lowered, there's a notable lack of trunk space (though there's still room for a set of golf clubs).

Although the IS 250 C is part of a relatively small segment, there are still a couple of strong alternatives to consider. With the 2015 BMW 4 Series convertible you get engaging performance and a more spacious backseat. It's a similar story with the Audi A5, and, like the BMW, it can be had with all-wheel drive. We also like the often-overlooked and relatively affordable 2015 Volkswagen Eos. Overall, the IS 250 C is likable enough, but we certainly recommend checking out the competition first.