  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus GS 400
  4. Used 2000 Lexus GS 400
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2000 Lexus GS 400 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 GS 400
5(80%)4(20%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
15 reviews
Write a review
See all GS 400s for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,859 - $4,059
Used GS 400 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

My best car ever!

Majorleaguer, 08/21/2003
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I have owned over 75 cars, including all sorts of other luxury vehicles, sports cars, etc. The GS400 is the best car I have ever owned! It combines style, luxury, room, convenience, and of course performance. By the way, I also own 3 other Lexuses (LS400, IS300, RX330). I have the Platinum Edition and I've done some other things to it, including a full REAL wood dash treatment, strut tower bar, and K&N air filter performance kit -- and all that makes it even better!

Report Abuse

Lexus GS 400

Chris, 04/02/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Fast, comfortable, and decent gas mileage. The GS 400 is a great car when you compare it to anything else in its class. Especially when it comes to reliability and quality. My previous car was a Benz E-320, and the Lexus blows it away in every category.

Report Abuse

Best car ever!

Greg, 04/01/2007
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Lexus did a good job with the GS 400. It's everything you can expect in luxury, performance, reliability, and styling. With 300 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque, it's quick off the line. It turns heads and I like how it's big-bodied in the front like cadillacs. There are aftermarket parts to soup this car up if you want a V8 performance sedan! Once you drive a lexus you'll never wanna go back to anthing else!

Report Abuse

Lexus GS 400 Hot Rod

Larry Renner, 02/18/2005
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

I have had this car almost 5 years and it is just as fun to drive and as comfortable as the first day I drove it. Handling and performance wise, it is one of the best in it's category in my opinion. It will stay with or outperform a BMW 540 any day and cost a lot less to maintain. It is almost as much fun to drive as my 2003 Anniversary model Corvette!

Report Abuse

Bad in snow...

bms, 02/25/2003
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

I was very disappointed with the performance of the GS400 after our recent snow fall of 2". The car was loose even is the snow traction feature. It over all is poor in any slick conditions

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all GS 400s for sale

Related Used 2000 Lexus GS 400 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles