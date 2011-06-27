Used 2000 Lexus GS 400 Consumer Reviews

My best car ever! Majorleaguer , 08/21/2003 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have owned over 75 cars, including all sorts of other luxury vehicles, sports cars, etc. The GS400 is the best car I have ever owned! It combines style, luxury, room, convenience, and of course performance. By the way, I also own 3 other Lexuses (LS400, IS300, RX330). I have the Platinum Edition and I've done some other things to it, including a full REAL wood dash treatment, strut tower bar, and K&N air filter performance kit -- and all that makes it even better! Report Abuse

Lexus GS 400 Chris , 04/02/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Fast, comfortable, and decent gas mileage. The GS 400 is a great car when you compare it to anything else in its class. Especially when it comes to reliability and quality. My previous car was a Benz E-320, and the Lexus blows it away in every category.

Best car ever! Greg , 04/01/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Lexus did a good job with the GS 400. It's everything you can expect in luxury, performance, reliability, and styling. With 300 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque, it's quick off the line. It turns heads and I like how it's big-bodied in the front like cadillacs. There are aftermarket parts to soup this car up if you want a V8 performance sedan! Once you drive a lexus you'll never wanna go back to anthing else!

Lexus GS 400 Hot Rod Larry Renner , 02/18/2005 3 of 4 people found this review helpful I have had this car almost 5 years and it is just as fun to drive and as comfortable as the first day I drove it. Handling and performance wise, it is one of the best in it's category in my opinion. It will stay with or outperform a BMW 540 any day and cost a lot less to maintain. It is almost as much fun to drive as my 2003 Anniversary model Corvette!