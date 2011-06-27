Used 2000 Lexus GS 400 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque310 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.
Front hip room55.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
Measurements
Length189.2 in.
Curb weight3693 lbs.
Gross weight4690 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Millennium Silver Metallic
  • Crystal White
  • Burnished Gold Metallic
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Antique Bronze Mica
  • Black Onyx
  • Spectra Blue Mica
  • Cinnabar Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Light Charcoal
  • Ivory
