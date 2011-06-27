Used 1993 Lexus GS 300 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/443.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room44.0 in.
Measurements
Length194.9 in.
Curb weight3709 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base108.4 in.
Width70.7 in.
