2016 Kia Sorento Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2016 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,806$14,048$16,303
Clean$11,480$13,653$15,835
Average$10,829$12,863$14,899
Rough$10,177$12,074$13,963
Estimated values
2016 Kia Sorento Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,569$20,316$23,079
Clean$17,084$19,745$22,417
Average$16,115$18,603$21,092
Rough$15,145$17,461$19,767
Estimated values
2016 Kia Sorento Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,081$20,939$23,813
Clean$17,582$20,351$23,130
Average$16,584$19,173$21,763
Rough$15,586$17,996$20,396
Estimated values
2016 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,609$13,820$16,043
Clean$11,289$13,431$15,583
Average$10,648$12,654$14,662
Rough$10,007$11,877$13,741
Estimated values
2016 Kia Sorento Limited 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,828$19,530$22,247
Clean$16,363$18,981$21,609
Average$15,435$17,883$20,332
Rough$14,506$16,785$19,055
Estimated values
2016 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,441$16,951$19,474
Clean$14,042$16,474$18,915
Average$13,245$15,521$17,797
Rough$12,448$14,568$16,679
Estimated values
2016 Kia Sorento SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,006$19,666$22,340
Clean$16,537$19,113$21,699
Average$15,598$18,007$20,417
Rough$14,660$16,902$19,134
Estimated values
2016 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,746$16,208$18,682
Clean$13,367$15,752$18,146
Average$12,608$14,841$17,074
Rough$11,849$13,930$16,002
Estimated values
2016 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,082$15,483$17,898
Clean$12,721$15,048$17,384
Average$11,999$14,177$16,357
Rough$11,277$13,307$15,329
Estimated values
2016 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,333$14,577$16,834
Clean$11,992$14,167$16,351
Average$11,312$13,347$15,384
Rough$10,631$12,528$14,418
Estimated values
2016 Kia Sorento SX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,010$18,822$21,651
Clean$15,568$18,293$21,030
Average$14,685$17,235$19,787
Rough$13,801$16,177$18,544
Estimated values
2016 Kia Sorento Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,348$20,158$22,986
Clean$16,869$19,592$22,326
Average$15,912$18,459$21,007
Rough$14,954$17,325$19,687
Estimated values
2016 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,737$16,254$18,784
Clean$13,358$15,797$18,245
Average$12,600$14,883$17,166
Rough$11,842$13,969$16,088
Estimated values
2016 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,149$13,325$15,514
Clean$10,841$12,951$15,068
Average$10,226$12,202$14,178
Rough$9,610$11,453$13,287
Estimated values
2016 Kia Sorento L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,680$12,836$15,003
Clean$10,385$12,475$14,573
Average$9,796$11,753$13,712
Rough$9,206$11,032$12,850
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Kia Sorento on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Kia Sorento with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,385 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,475 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Kia Sorento is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Kia Sorento with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,385 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,475 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Kia Sorento, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Kia Sorento with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,385 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,475 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Kia Sorento. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Kia Sorento and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Kia Sorento ranges from $9,206 to $15,003, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Kia Sorento is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.