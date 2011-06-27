Estimated values
2016 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,806
|$14,048
|$16,303
|Clean
|$11,480
|$13,653
|$15,835
|Average
|$10,829
|$12,863
|$14,899
|Rough
|$10,177
|$12,074
|$13,963
Estimated values
2016 Kia Sorento Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,569
|$20,316
|$23,079
|Clean
|$17,084
|$19,745
|$22,417
|Average
|$16,115
|$18,603
|$21,092
|Rough
|$15,145
|$17,461
|$19,767
Estimated values
2016 Kia Sorento Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,081
|$20,939
|$23,813
|Clean
|$17,582
|$20,351
|$23,130
|Average
|$16,584
|$19,173
|$21,763
|Rough
|$15,586
|$17,996
|$20,396
Estimated values
2016 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,609
|$13,820
|$16,043
|Clean
|$11,289
|$13,431
|$15,583
|Average
|$10,648
|$12,654
|$14,662
|Rough
|$10,007
|$11,877
|$13,741
Estimated values
2016 Kia Sorento Limited 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,828
|$19,530
|$22,247
|Clean
|$16,363
|$18,981
|$21,609
|Average
|$15,435
|$17,883
|$20,332
|Rough
|$14,506
|$16,785
|$19,055
Estimated values
2016 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,441
|$16,951
|$19,474
|Clean
|$14,042
|$16,474
|$18,915
|Average
|$13,245
|$15,521
|$17,797
|Rough
|$12,448
|$14,568
|$16,679
Estimated values
2016 Kia Sorento SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,006
|$19,666
|$22,340
|Clean
|$16,537
|$19,113
|$21,699
|Average
|$15,598
|$18,007
|$20,417
|Rough
|$14,660
|$16,902
|$19,134
Estimated values
2016 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,746
|$16,208
|$18,682
|Clean
|$13,367
|$15,752
|$18,146
|Average
|$12,608
|$14,841
|$17,074
|Rough
|$11,849
|$13,930
|$16,002
Estimated values
2016 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,082
|$15,483
|$17,898
|Clean
|$12,721
|$15,048
|$17,384
|Average
|$11,999
|$14,177
|$16,357
|Rough
|$11,277
|$13,307
|$15,329
Estimated values
2016 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,333
|$14,577
|$16,834
|Clean
|$11,992
|$14,167
|$16,351
|Average
|$11,312
|$13,347
|$15,384
|Rough
|$10,631
|$12,528
|$14,418
Estimated values
2016 Kia Sorento SX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,010
|$18,822
|$21,651
|Clean
|$15,568
|$18,293
|$21,030
|Average
|$14,685
|$17,235
|$19,787
|Rough
|$13,801
|$16,177
|$18,544
Estimated values
2016 Kia Sorento Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,348
|$20,158
|$22,986
|Clean
|$16,869
|$19,592
|$22,326
|Average
|$15,912
|$18,459
|$21,007
|Rough
|$14,954
|$17,325
|$19,687
Estimated values
2016 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,737
|$16,254
|$18,784
|Clean
|$13,358
|$15,797
|$18,245
|Average
|$12,600
|$14,883
|$17,166
|Rough
|$11,842
|$13,969
|$16,088
Estimated values
2016 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,149
|$13,325
|$15,514
|Clean
|$10,841
|$12,951
|$15,068
|Average
|$10,226
|$12,202
|$14,178
|Rough
|$9,610
|$11,453
|$13,287
Estimated values
2016 Kia Sorento L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,680
|$12,836
|$15,003
|Clean
|$10,385
|$12,475
|$14,573
|Average
|$9,796
|$11,753
|$13,712
|Rough
|$9,206
|$11,032
|$12,850