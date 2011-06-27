Used 2014 Kia Sorento Consumer Reviews

JVT , 06/13/2016 LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

16 of 16 people found this review helpful

Only real gripe I have about the Sorento as equipped (LX FWD) are the low grip eco tires they put on it. Being in the snowbelt, I should have gotten AWD, but the Eco tires are horrible in even light snow. I'd expect an all season tire to at least get you moving when there's an inch and a half of snow on the ground. Not so much. I put some winter tires on and all is well again however. The Sorento is roomy and has great cargo space and some hidden under floor cubbies in the cargo area as well. Very handy when camping / moving and etc. I'm averaging around 25mpg which I'm happy with given the Sorento's size. The ride is smooth and comfortable, interior materials have solid fit and finish and are soft touch for the most part. IP and center stack are very legible and usable. Heated seats work well. Overall I'd say this is a solid soft roader SUV that has lots of cargo room and would recommend it. Update: 40K miles. MPGs have dropped a bit. Still seems to be holding up well and there aren't any new squeaks or creaks to report. Interior materials are also still in like new shape. Backup parking sensors have been on the fritz sporadically over the past 2 years. Sometimes they just beep once when you put it in reverse indicating it won't warn you if you get too close to an object. At other times, the beep will stay on the entire time you are backing up which is super annoying. Had a rear control or sway arm replaced under warranty. Can't think of any other issues or failures. Just replaced the front brakes at 41k miles. Rears still have some life left as expected. Update: 55K miles. Transmission issue popped up where the doors didn't unlock when putting it into Park sometimes. On a roadtrip, the gear indicator on the dash disappeared. Dealer replaced the shift interlock under warranty. Had both rear brake calipers seize up within 6 months of each other. Replaced under warranty. Replaced rotors and pads as well since those were shot. I wouldn't think that should happen at 55,000 miles. . . . Update: 67k miles. Nothing noteworthy to report. Slightly concerned over the 2.4l engine failures and class action lawsuits that have come forth. My wife's 2013 Optima with that drivetrain...the same as in this Sorento, died while she was driving on the expressway in rush hour traffic 2 months ago at around 72k miles. Definitely not safe. Hopefully I don't suffer the same fate.