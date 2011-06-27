Used 2014 Kia Sorento Consumer Reviews
We love our 2014 Kia Sorento LX
We have bought new one Tuscon in the 90's, and four Hyundai Santa Fe's, 2008, 2009, 2011, and a 2012. This is our first Kia Sorento. the Pros; Strong motor, easier steering, a lot better suspension, better handling, better gas mileage 24.9 average, smooth automatic 6 speed transmission, easy to get in and out off, great visibility, awesome warranty. In all the years I have owned Hyundai's, and now Kia. I only had one minor repair under warranty years ago. Cons; none so far. We have 1350 miles on our new Sorento so far. I strongly recommend Kia Sorento.
Nice SUV
Only real gripe I have about the Sorento as equipped (LX FWD) are the low grip eco tires they put on it. Being in the snowbelt, I should have gotten AWD, but the Eco tires are horrible in even light snow. I'd expect an all season tire to at least get you moving when there's an inch and a half of snow on the ground. Not so much. I put some winter tires on and all is well again however. The Sorento is roomy and has great cargo space and some hidden under floor cubbies in the cargo area as well. Very handy when camping / moving and etc. I'm averaging around 25mpg which I'm happy with given the Sorento's size. The ride is smooth and comfortable, interior materials have solid fit and finish and are soft touch for the most part. IP and center stack are very legible and usable. Heated seats work well. Overall I'd say this is a solid soft roader SUV that has lots of cargo room and would recommend it. Update: 40K miles. MPGs have dropped a bit. Still seems to be holding up well and there aren't any new squeaks or creaks to report. Interior materials are also still in like new shape. Backup parking sensors have been on the fritz sporadically over the past 2 years. Sometimes they just beep once when you put it in reverse indicating it won't warn you if you get too close to an object. At other times, the beep will stay on the entire time you are backing up which is super annoying. Had a rear control or sway arm replaced under warranty. Can't think of any other issues or failures. Just replaced the front brakes at 41k miles. Rears still have some life left as expected. Update: 55K miles. Transmission issue popped up where the doors didn't unlock when putting it into Park sometimes. On a roadtrip, the gear indicator on the dash disappeared. Dealer replaced the shift interlock under warranty. Had both rear brake calipers seize up within 6 months of each other. Replaced under warranty. Replaced rotors and pads as well since those were shot. I wouldn't think that should happen at 55,000 miles. . . . Update: 67k miles. Nothing noteworthy to report. Slightly concerned over the 2.4l engine failures and class action lawsuits that have come forth. My wife's 2013 Optima with that drivetrain...the same as in this Sorento, died while she was driving on the expressway in rush hour traffic 2 months ago at around 72k miles. Definitely not safe. Hopefully I don't suffer the same fate.
GREAT Choice
Had a 2012 Sorento with the 4 cylinder. Pretty peppy and pretty good gas mileage. Noticed however that when climbing hills it didn't upshift well. I attributed this to an outmatched engine for the weight of the vehicle. Just got the 2014 Sorento SX with the V6 GDI. It has tons of power and is super quiet. 400 pounds lighter and bigger engine is the winning combo. Silky smooth and great looking!
Never dreamed I'd own a Kia!
Pros: I wanted an SUV with leg room (I'm 5'11) and enough room for my 4 year old in her car seat to have enough leg room. The Sorento does not disappoint!! It's rare when I have to move my seat forward to drive comfortably, and in the Sorento, I have to do just that! I also wanted decent MPG and AWD. Hard to find in the same vehicle. I've gotten as good as 26.9 MPG on the freeway pushing 80 MPH through a whole tank. I average 20-21 MPG in town. Cons: -The 4cyl is gutless -Third row is not an aftermarket option - I got this car with hopes of adding because AWD and 3rd row are hard to find. -headlights could afford to be brighter. The line where the light ends is frustrating.
A very impressive vehicle
Here is my report card for my SXL FWD after three weeks of ownership: Excellent: Power train refinement; nav/entertainment/climate controls and displays; blindspot alert; sunroof; rear view camera; build quality Very Good: Steering (NORMAL setting); braking; ride; handling; styling; driver's seat comfort; noise levels Good: Front passenger seat comfort; second row seat comfort; front seat access; instrument panel displays; gas mileage: 20.7 mpg (suburban driving, calculated; instrument panel display read 22.2 mpg) Fair: Third row seat comfort, for persons 5 ft 10 in tall or smaller, on short trips; third row access Unknown: reliability (no repairs have been needed so far)
