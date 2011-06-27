Used 2004 Kia Sorento Consumer Reviews

Truly a comfortable, spacious and practical SUV!! kandeemann2001 , 12/15/2012 EX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) 30 of 30 people found this review helpful I bought a 2004 Sorento EX Luxury from a private seller with 75,000 miles. Vehicle was in immaculate condition, but was plagued with issues in the beginning. Had to replace the drive shaft, throttle position sensor, spark plugs and brakes - but after all repairs were done and a thorough fuel injection cleaning service, it drives like brand new. This is truly a remarkable SUV. I'm a law student and wanted a comfortable vehicle to last me for a few years, and even though I had those repair issues, I have no regrets. It's good-looking, spacious, super comfortable and has more than enough power. Shifts are buttery smooth and engine performance is really impressive for an 8 year old vehicle. Report Abuse

buying a used first generation kia sorento Conner , 11/28/2016 EX Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful Here are some tips for test driving a used Kia Sorento. Feel the transmission shift to make sure they are smooth. If you buy the car, don't drive it too hard. My transmission needed to be replaced after 5 years around 100,000 miles. After allowing the engine to warm up check for coolant leaks or faint amounts of steam coming out of the engine block. At 150,000 miles, mine has a leak that causes the cabin to smell like a sweet burning oil/coolant, but you may be able to get rid of the smell by recirculating the AC. As long as the coolant doesn't leak as a liquid onto the pavement it should be small enough to ignore. Feel the suspension, power steering and braking to insure that they feel normal for a car of this age. Spongy brakes are common if the brake fluid has not been flush. Lack of power steering may also be a result of poor maintenance. Make sure that you have the fluids flushed out and replaced properly. If the engine light is on and the code is for a low range switch you should be able to get away without repairing it. that code has been on my car for 5 years no problems. Any major or minor repairs are done at the best price if you go to the dealership, even if the warrenty expired. Kia dealerships have the best repair prices. I got 14 mpg driving in the city on regular gas. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Please Buyer Beware ambeaubian , 06/09/2011 26 of 30 people found this review helpful I foolishly purchased a 2004 Kia Sorento EX, in 2009, to date I have replaced the following, Crankshaft, rings, bearings, head qasket, radiator, oil pump. At a tune of 5300.00, at that time is how much I owed to pay it off. I now have a burning smell and smoke every morning that I drive it..No mechanic knows why it occurs, Also have the lights to be replaced rear and front, at least 6 times, my dash lights do not come on at all. Then the paint is chipping off of the hood. If the car stays running, its semi-reliable . If there is another two grand I have to put in this car. I will be buying a new one...A Ford.

Piece of Junk badluckbetty1 , 09/19/2012 26 of 31 people found this review helpful I have the 2004 Kia Sorento and nothing but a piece of junk! Every since I bought it has been nothing but a headache and not minor things major costly items.. water pump, the ignition fried and would start BY ITS SELF!! The relay box went bad, all the belts had to be replaced and now the mechanic at my near by kia dealership says the timing chain is going bad and the car will be ruined if not fixed! The headlight and tail lights go out every other month. Kias are pieces of crap and I will never buy another if you are looking into buying this vehicle please dont save your time and money! ohh by the way my vehicle only has 81,000 miles on it and still falling apart!