Estimated values
2004 Kia Sorento LX Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,317
|$2,089
|$2,501
|Clean
|$1,196
|$1,896
|$2,270
|Average
|$955
|$1,510
|$1,809
|Rough
|$713
|$1,123
|$1,348
Estimated values
2004 Kia Sorento LX Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,254
|$2,052
|$2,477
|Clean
|$1,139
|$1,862
|$2,248
|Average
|$909
|$1,483
|$1,792
|Rough
|$679
|$1,103
|$1,335
Estimated values
2004 Kia Sorento EX Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,627
|$2,530
|$3,012
|Clean
|$1,478
|$2,296
|$2,734
|Average
|$1,180
|$1,829
|$2,178
|Rough
|$881
|$1,361
|$1,623
Estimated values
2004 Kia Sorento LX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,378
|$2,225
|$2,677
|Clean
|$1,252
|$2,019
|$2,430
|Average
|$999
|$1,608
|$1,936
|Rough
|$746
|$1,196
|$1,443
Estimated values
2004 Kia Sorento EX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,724
|$2,649
|$3,143
|Clean
|$1,566
|$2,404
|$2,853
|Average
|$1,250
|$1,914
|$2,273
|Rough
|$934
|$1,425
|$1,694
Estimated values
2004 Kia Sorento LX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,338
|$2,164
|$2,603
|Clean
|$1,216
|$1,964
|$2,363
|Average
|$970
|$1,564
|$1,883
|Rough
|$725
|$1,164
|$1,403