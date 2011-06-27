Estimated values
2004 Kia Sedona LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,110
|$1,769
|$2,128
|Clean
|$1,030
|$1,641
|$1,974
|Average
|$871
|$1,387
|$1,666
|Rough
|$712
|$1,132
|$1,357
Estimated values
2004 Kia Sedona EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,210
|$1,928
|$2,319
|Clean
|$1,123
|$1,789
|$2,151
|Average
|$950
|$1,512
|$1,815
|Rough
|$776
|$1,234
|$1,479