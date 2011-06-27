Used 2004 Kia Sedona Consumer Reviews

It wouldn't die! therangerman , 08/19/2014 28 of 30 people found this review helpful Living in Canada, our winters are hard on cars. This van would not die! I bought this van with 250,000km on it and I ran it until 450,000km it was still running strong but I hit a moose going 110km an hour and it destroyed the van. Every year we would haul a 4500pound trailer all the way around Ontario and it never really hurt the van. Even though every year the rear heater lines would rot out there was nothing really done other than regular maintenance. The a/c stopped working after hitting my second deer. But other than those things you could run this van through hell and it wouldn't even get a scratch I even took it muding once. good job Kia you built a bullet proof tank Report Abuse

Still going strong at 120,000 miles. frugal_driver , 08/28/2012 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I have previously posted here as FRUGAL DRIVER (see below). This van, bought in 07 with 64K, is still going strong as a half ton hauler and work van. Today its going 750 miles (and back in three days) in my wife's hands to take KID MARK I to university for the first time. Had a/c fixed--damage inflicted on a hose by an idiot. Now that the OBAMA CAFE rules have effectively removed small pickups (Chev 10, Ford Ranger) & the old vans (ASTRO etc) from the US market, what are you doing to drive? This van will haul a half ton well. It takes abuse if you maintain it well. Drive it gently. This vehicle was originally built as a light truck for the S. Korean Army (02-06 model). Its tuff.

Where do I start? shamgar , 09/22/2011 19 of 21 people found this review helpful I am always amazed to see newer Sedonas on the road. I can't understand why anyone would buy one of them anymore. My car had so many problems during the warranty that I was one of 10 people across the U. S. to participate in a J.D. Powers interview at my local Kia dealership. Several engineers from Korea were there also to examine my car along with J.D. Powers staff. The whole thing was taped for whatever reason. Front brakes including the rotors have to be replaced every 20K. Front tires and struts, and engine mounts, ditto. Horn was replaced at least six times. A/C proportioning valve had to be replaced. Rear deck lid struts went out quickly.

We put A LOT of miles on this van! rockscryout , 01/07/2014 13 of 14 people found this review helpful Over 180,000 miles on this van and still going. I keep changing the oil and it keeps going! I've had to replace the water pump twice and the coil packs went out so we replaced those. Air conditioner worked well up 'til last summer. The suspension doesn't seem to be that great and I haven't sprung to replace the struts although the van needs it-- but really, how many more miles am I going to be able to put on it? I'm really happy with it over all.