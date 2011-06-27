Estimated values
2005 Kia Rio 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,187
|$2,130
|$2,634
|Clean
|$1,061
|$1,909
|$2,364
|Average
|$809
|$1,468
|$1,822
|Rough
|$558
|$1,026
|$1,280
Estimated values
2005 Kia Rio 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$955
|$1,490
|$1,778
|Clean
|$854
|$1,335
|$1,595
|Average
|$651
|$1,027
|$1,230
|Rough
|$449
|$718
|$864
Estimated values
2005 Kia Rio Cinco 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,253
|$2,313
|$2,880
|Clean
|$1,120
|$2,073
|$2,584
|Average
|$855
|$1,594
|$1,992
|Rough
|$589
|$1,114
|$1,400
Estimated values
2005 Kia Rio Cinco 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,278
|$2,222
|$2,728
|Clean
|$1,143
|$1,992
|$2,447
|Average
|$872
|$1,531
|$1,886
|Rough
|$601
|$1,071
|$1,326