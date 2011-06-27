Estimated values
2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 04/10 (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,738
|$5,269
|$6,276
|Clean
|$3,534
|$4,974
|$5,913
|Average
|$3,126
|$4,384
|$5,189
|Rough
|$2,719
|$3,794
|$4,464
Estimated values
2010 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,990
|$3,942
|$4,570
|Clean
|$2,827
|$3,721
|$4,306
|Average
|$2,500
|$3,279
|$3,778
|Rough
|$2,174
|$2,838
|$3,251
Estimated values
2010 Jeep Compass Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,905
|$5,044
|$5,798
|Clean
|$3,692
|$4,762
|$5,463
|Average
|$3,266
|$4,197
|$4,794
|Rough
|$2,840
|$3,632
|$4,124
Estimated values
2010 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,700
|$3,613
|$4,216
|Clean
|$2,553
|$3,411
|$3,972
|Average
|$2,258
|$3,006
|$3,486
|Rough
|$1,964
|$2,601
|$2,999
Estimated values
2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 04/10 (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,069
|$4,095
|$4,771
|Clean
|$2,901
|$3,866
|$4,496
|Average
|$2,566
|$3,407
|$3,945
|Rough
|$2,232
|$2,949
|$3,394
Estimated values
2010 Jeep Compass Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,472
|$5,710
|$6,528
|Clean
|$4,229
|$5,391
|$6,151
|Average
|$3,741
|$4,751
|$5,397
|Rough
|$3,253
|$4,111
|$4,644