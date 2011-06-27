  1. Home
Estimated values
2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 04/10 (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,738$5,269$6,276
Clean$3,534$4,974$5,913
Average$3,126$4,384$5,189
Rough$2,719$3,794$4,464
Estimated values
2010 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,990$3,942$4,570
Clean$2,827$3,721$4,306
Average$2,500$3,279$3,778
Rough$2,174$2,838$3,251
Estimated values
2010 Jeep Compass Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,905$5,044$5,798
Clean$3,692$4,762$5,463
Average$3,266$4,197$4,794
Rough$2,840$3,632$4,124
Estimated values
2010 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,700$3,613$4,216
Clean$2,553$3,411$3,972
Average$2,258$3,006$3,486
Rough$1,964$2,601$2,999
Estimated values
2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 04/10 (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,069$4,095$4,771
Clean$2,901$3,866$4,496
Average$2,566$3,407$3,945
Rough$2,232$2,949$3,394
Estimated values
2010 Jeep Compass Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,472$5,710$6,528
Clean$4,229$5,391$6,151
Average$3,741$4,751$5,397
Rough$3,253$4,111$4,644
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Jeep Compass on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Jeep Compass with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,901 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,866 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jeep Compass is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Jeep Compass with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,901 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,866 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Jeep Compass, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Jeep Compass with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,901 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,866 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Jeep Compass. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Jeep Compass and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Jeep Compass ranges from $2,232 to $4,771, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Jeep Compass is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.