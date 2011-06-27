Estimated values
2002 Jaguar XK-Series XKR 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,706
|$9,039
|$10,367
|Clean
|$5,988
|$8,089
|$9,269
|Average
|$4,550
|$6,189
|$7,072
|Rough
|$3,113
|$4,289
|$4,875
Estimated values
2002 Jaguar XK-Series XKR 100 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,188
|$10,619
|$12,550
|Clean
|$6,417
|$9,503
|$11,221
|Average
|$4,877
|$7,271
|$8,561
|Rough
|$3,336
|$5,038
|$5,902
Estimated values
2002 Jaguar XK-Series XKR 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,720
|$8,872
|$10,637
|Clean
|$5,107
|$7,939
|$9,510
|Average
|$3,881
|$6,074
|$7,256
|Rough
|$2,655
|$4,209
|$5,002
Estimated values
2002 Jaguar XK-Series XKR 100 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,188
|$10,619
|$12,550
|Clean
|$6,417
|$9,503
|$11,221
|Average
|$4,877
|$7,271
|$8,561
|Rough
|$3,336
|$5,038
|$5,902
Estimated values
2002 Jaguar XK-Series XK8 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,369
|$7,824
|$9,207
|Clean
|$4,793
|$7,001
|$8,232
|Average
|$3,643
|$5,356
|$6,281
|Rough
|$2,492
|$3,712
|$4,330
Estimated values
2002 Jaguar XK-Series XK8 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,048
|$7,075
|$8,222
|Clean
|$4,507
|$6,331
|$7,351
|Average
|$3,425
|$4,844
|$5,608
|Rough
|$2,343
|$3,356
|$3,866