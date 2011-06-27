Used 2002 Jaguar XK-Series Consumer Reviews

Finally Found The Perfect Car (for me anyway...) mplstim , 01/13/2012 35 of 35 people found this review helpful I bought my 2002 XK8 in December 2011 with just 47,000 miles on it. I've never owned a Jaguar but after an exhaustive search for a luxurious coupe and being open to just about anything, I could not find anything out there in a reasonable price range until I started researching the 1997-2006 Jaguar XK series. It took a while to find the right one, but I finally found a black on black coupe for sale in Philadelphia. I drove it 1500 miles over a weekend back to Minnesota and absolutely love everything about it. Power, handling, comfort, luxury and the most unique and beautiful styling I've ever seen. Get one!! You won't be disappointed Report Abuse

A terrific vehicle peregryne , 03/12/2007 15 of 15 people found this review helpful This car is a blast to drive, it handles really well, and has good acceleration. Unfortunately I haven't been able to verify the top speed :), but at high speeds it's still very smooth and quiet. The convertible top produces little noise, and looks great from inside. Jaguar reliability is much better than it used to be, and the AJ-V8 engine and ZF tranny are a very solid combination. Research the timing chain tensioners however, esp. on pre-2000 models. Oil changes are very easy thanks to intelligently-situated filter and drain. Good amount of trunk space, but the back seat is all but useless for moving people. Report Abuse

2002 Jaguar XKR Les , 04/16/2007 11 of 11 people found this review helpful After 30 years of driving, this is by far the best driving car I have owned. Recent 3500 mile trip was a smooth satisfying experience (as opposed to other sports cars where I needed to rest kidney bruises). Bought it Select Edition pre-owned. Very satisfied with reliability and efficient warranty repair and maintenance program. Report Abuse

SEXY BEAST Jungle Jim , 01/06/2003 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Beautiful, powerful auto. Turns heads everywhere. Great leather & walnut inside, but cheap plastic controls just below that gorgeous wood. Sound system should be better. Rocket-like acceleration. Superb handling. 20 mpg on highway. Report Abuse