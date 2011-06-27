Used 2002 Jaguar XK-Series Consumer Reviews
Finally Found The Perfect Car (for me anyway...)
I bought my 2002 XK8 in December 2011 with just 47,000 miles on it. I've never owned a Jaguar but after an exhaustive search for a luxurious coupe and being open to just about anything, I could not find anything out there in a reasonable price range until I started researching the 1997-2006 Jaguar XK series. It took a while to find the right one, but I finally found a black on black coupe for sale in Philadelphia. I drove it 1500 miles over a weekend back to Minnesota and absolutely love everything about it. Power, handling, comfort, luxury and the most unique and beautiful styling I've ever seen. Get one!! You won't be disappointed
A terrific vehicle
This car is a blast to drive, it handles really well, and has good acceleration. Unfortunately I haven't been able to verify the top speed :), but at high speeds it's still very smooth and quiet. The convertible top produces little noise, and looks great from inside. Jaguar reliability is much better than it used to be, and the AJ-V8 engine and ZF tranny are a very solid combination. Research the timing chain tensioners however, esp. on pre-2000 models. Oil changes are very easy thanks to intelligently-situated filter and drain. Good amount of trunk space, but the back seat is all but useless for moving people.
2002 Jaguar XKR
After 30 years of driving, this is by far the best driving car I have owned. Recent 3500 mile trip was a smooth satisfying experience (as opposed to other sports cars where I needed to rest kidney bruises). Bought it Select Edition pre-owned. Very satisfied with reliability and efficient warranty repair and maintenance program.
SEXY BEAST
Beautiful, powerful auto. Turns heads everywhere. Great leather & walnut inside, but cheap plastic controls just below that gorgeous wood. Sound system should be better. Rocket-like acceleration. Superb handling. 20 mpg on highway.
Great vacation car
Just try to fit a suitcase or two and golf clubs into the new MB, Lexus or new Jag XK. Can't do it with the new cool hard/convertible tops down. Top down, trunk space gone. I really like the clean look of the new disappearing hard convt tops but not at the expense of the trunk. I use this car to take to the coast or mountains for vacation and pleasure driving. It has a large trunk and is very powerful, comfortable. I will not be getting a new one due to the trunk space issues.
