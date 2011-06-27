  1. Home
Estimated values
2011 Jaguar XF 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,354$9,845$11,596
Clean$6,778$9,075$10,686
Average$5,627$7,536$8,864
Rough$4,476$5,998$7,042
Shop for a used Jaguar XF near you
2011 Jaguar XF XFR 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,762$20,043$23,060
Clean$14,528$18,477$21,249
Average$12,061$15,344$17,626
Rough$9,594$12,210$14,003
Shop for a used Jaguar XF near you
2011 Jaguar XF Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,942$16,458$18,935
Clean$11,930$15,172$17,448
Average$9,904$12,599$14,473
Rough$7,878$10,026$11,498
Shop for a used Jaguar XF near you
2011 Jaguar XF Premium 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,410$11,626$13,886
Clean$7,752$10,717$12,795
Average$6,435$8,900$10,614
Rough$5,119$7,082$8,432
Shop for a used Jaguar XF near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Jaguar XF on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Jaguar XF with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,778 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,075 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jaguar XF is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Jaguar XF with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,778 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,075 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Jaguar XF, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Jaguar XF with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,778 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,075 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Jaguar XF. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Jaguar XF and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Jaguar XF ranges from $4,476 to $11,596, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Jaguar XF is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.