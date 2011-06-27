Estimated values
2011 Jaguar XF 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,354
|$9,845
|$11,596
|Clean
|$6,778
|$9,075
|$10,686
|Average
|$5,627
|$7,536
|$8,864
|Rough
|$4,476
|$5,998
|$7,042
Estimated values
2011 Jaguar XF XFR 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,762
|$20,043
|$23,060
|Clean
|$14,528
|$18,477
|$21,249
|Average
|$12,061
|$15,344
|$17,626
|Rough
|$9,594
|$12,210
|$14,003
Estimated values
2011 Jaguar XF Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,942
|$16,458
|$18,935
|Clean
|$11,930
|$15,172
|$17,448
|Average
|$9,904
|$12,599
|$14,473
|Rough
|$7,878
|$10,026
|$11,498
Estimated values
2011 Jaguar XF Premium 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,410
|$11,626
|$13,886
|Clean
|$7,752
|$10,717
|$12,795
|Average
|$6,435
|$8,900
|$10,614
|Rough
|$5,119
|$7,082
|$8,432