Used 2011 Jaguar XF Consumer Reviews
My first but not my last Jag
I have had Mercedes, BMW, Lexus, Infiniti and Saab cars over the years owning multiple models in the Mercedes, BMW and Lexus car lines. I never thought I would buy a Jaguar. I had seen some new ads and the cars looked great, but I had heard such bad things about the reliability issues. I try to buy a late model used car because I think it makes good financial sense. I will buy new if I can't find a used car with all of the options I want. While looking at Mercedes I stumbled upon a 2011 XF. Decided to drive it and that was all I needed. Still under factory warranty and has three certified years after that. Love this car, love driving again.
Jaguar expensive repairs!
At 76300 miles and 6 years into my Jaguar XF 2011 Supercharged, I am now having to replace my fuel injectors on cylinders 2, 4, 6 and 8. Completely unacceptable and more so for a dealer attempting to charge $3200. My first and last Jaguar. Fun as hell to drive...expensive as hell to fix!
Jaguar XF 2011
Parts are really hard to get from the after market. I own two BMW also the parts are easy to find. Other than that I really love this car. It handles great has all the power you could use in a real world environment. Well made a lot better than older versions. Eats brakes Quickly but that’s not a real problem if you can service your own car. In 37000 miles I’ve had three problems a plastic cooling tube that almost fried the engine. Wasn’t that costly to fix myself. A battery and alternator. Which I would say is nothing but basic things you will encounter with any vehicle.
Do not buy this car
Jaguar should be ashamed. I have only owned high end cars and this car has been a money pit. Car has 45,000 miles and has had to have the following replaced: alternator, water pump and neck; valve gasket; vacuum pump and has had a host of electronic issues. Always babied snd garage kept. Have had $6500 in repairs the last 2 years alone. My family has the same car and has similar problems with it. We will never buy another one which is a shame because the car is do pretty snd we love driving it. Don’t get me wrong. We have always paid $$$$$ for regular servicing but to have these very expensive needless repairs due to cheaply made parts at such low mileage is outrageous. Not to mention it taking two years of continual persistence to get any reasonable reply from the manufacture. Very poor customer service loyalty.
2011 XF
I bought a new 2011 XF 8 cylinder. Now 45,000 miles, zero issues or repairs. No rattles, adjustments of any kind, the best car I’ve ever owned. Still low miles, but still pretty amazing. I’ve owned many new BMWs, MBZ, Honda, Toyota, etc. and none compare to its reliability. Maybe I just caught a good one, but I thought I would share my experience. Knock on wood :)
