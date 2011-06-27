Estimated values
2009 Jaguar XF Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,893
|$8,230
|$9,626
|Clean
|$5,360
|$7,487
|$8,752
|Average
|$4,293
|$6,001
|$7,005
|Rough
|$3,226
|$4,515
|$5,258
Estimated values
2009 Jaguar XF Luxury 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,096
|$7,153
|$8,381
|Clean
|$4,635
|$6,507
|$7,620
|Average
|$3,712
|$5,215
|$6,099
|Rough
|$2,790
|$3,924
|$4,578
Estimated values
2009 Jaguar XF Supercharged 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,824
|$10,479
|$12,068
|Clean
|$7,116
|$9,533
|$10,973
|Average
|$5,699
|$7,641
|$8,782
|Rough
|$4,283
|$5,749
|$6,592