Estimated values
2014 INFINITI QX70 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,868
|$23,612
|$26,157
|Clean
|$20,107
|$22,736
|$25,141
|Average
|$18,586
|$20,982
|$23,109
|Rough
|$17,066
|$19,229
|$21,077
Estimated values
2014 INFINITI QX70 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,952
|$18,501
|$20,850
|Clean
|$15,371
|$17,814
|$20,040
|Average
|$14,208
|$16,440
|$18,420
|Rough
|$13,046
|$15,066
|$16,800
Estimated values
2014 INFINITI QX70 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,264
|$17,885
|$20,295
|Clean
|$14,708
|$17,221
|$19,507
|Average
|$13,596
|$15,893
|$17,930
|Rough
|$12,483
|$14,565
|$16,353