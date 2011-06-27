Used 2014 INFINITI QX70 Consumer Reviews

Fantastic vehicle StasB , 11/19/2016 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl 7A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is not my first Infiniti, I had over 190k on my old 09 fx35 and never had any issues with it, I am very confident in my choice over others. From my impressions this vehicle offers very engaged driving experience which no other car in this price category can offer, very unique and beautiful design inside and out in my opinion, and great performance to back up the package. Avg mpg on 5.0 v8 is 18.2 Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

QX70 is a sports car with a SUV body!!! CRev , 02/08/2019 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have owned other SUV's, but none compare to the performance of my QX70. It literally handles like a sports car. The interior comforts are very good. The car holds to the road and even slices through the snow like a knife through butter. A really good investment! 17,000 miles later and I am still loving the QX70!!! It is a one of a kind car with 325 hp. Very hard to find a car in this price range that offers this kind of performance. 2/12/2020 - I am still going strong with my QX70! It is a one of a kind car that will give great performance with regular maintenance. Though it is a SUV it can maneuver with precision. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

when you hit passing gear about 60 mph hang on albert schreiber , 12/16/2016 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful it is a great car this is my third 2 fx35 1qx70 none have ever been a shop!! Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Fastest naturally aspirated SUV (still!) HD , 10/10/2017 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl 7A) 5 of 10 people found this review helpful 0-60 in 4.8 seconds. *This* is the first stat potential FX50 or V8 QX70 owners should consider. Handles like it's velcroed to the road, especially in the rain. Firmly pegged on the "Sport" end of the SUV spectrum, these unique finds benefit significantly from a more involved driver's hand. While clearly geared toward fuel economy--I've observed a surprising 19.5 MPG over three months'-worth of mixed driving, the seven-speed's "Drive Sport" mode is a must-engage when turning onto the twisties. But only full manumatic, keeping RPMs above 3k, unleashes the bionic cheetah within. This is my third Nissan-sourced V8 and a more Ferrari-esque take in terms of factory tuning for horsepower over torque. That said: you will feel the extra hundred foot-pounds of twist, compared to the 3.5 or 3.7 sixes, with any significant change in elevation. And despite a somewhat CX-yawn exterior, the 2014's enlarged grill (masking dual engine air intakes), 21" custom Enkei rims, and 5.0 side badges subtly communicate that this beast shares 370Z & GT-R DNA and would best be left to prowl far afield from the minivan-ified crossover herd. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value