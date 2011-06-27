Estimated values
2016 INFINITI Q50 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,300
|$22,845
|$25,427
|Clean
|$19,522
|$21,956
|$24,415
|Average
|$17,966
|$20,179
|$22,392
|Rough
|$16,411
|$18,401
|$20,368
Estimated values
2016 INFINITI Q50 Red Sport 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,314
|$26,063
|$28,853
|Clean
|$22,420
|$25,049
|$27,705
|Average
|$20,634
|$23,021
|$25,409
|Rough
|$18,847
|$20,993
|$23,112
Estimated values
2016 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,728
|$21,174
|$23,654
|Clean
|$18,011
|$20,350
|$22,713
|Average
|$16,576
|$18,702
|$20,830
|Rough
|$15,140
|$17,055
|$18,948
Estimated values
2016 INFINITI Q50 Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,920
|$23,414
|$25,946
|Clean
|$20,118
|$22,503
|$24,913
|Average
|$18,515
|$20,681
|$22,848
|Rough
|$16,912
|$18,859
|$20,783
Estimated values
2016 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,833
|$23,608
|$26,422
|Clean
|$20,035
|$22,690
|$25,370
|Average
|$18,438
|$20,853
|$23,267
|Rough
|$16,842
|$19,016
|$21,165
Estimated values
2016 INFINITI Q50 2.0t 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,610
|$17,749
|$19,918
|Clean
|$15,012
|$17,058
|$19,125
|Average
|$13,816
|$15,677
|$17,540
|Rough
|$12,619
|$14,296
|$15,955
Estimated values
2016 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,137
|$24,747
|$27,395
|Clean
|$21,289
|$23,784
|$26,305
|Average
|$19,593
|$21,858
|$24,125
|Rough
|$17,896
|$19,932
|$21,944
Estimated values
2016 INFINITI Q50 Red Sport 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,331
|$27,326
|$30,364
|Clean
|$23,399
|$26,262
|$29,155
|Average
|$21,534
|$24,136
|$26,739
|Rough
|$19,670
|$22,010
|$24,322
Estimated values
2016 INFINITI Q50 2.0t 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,413
|$18,654
|$20,926
|Clean
|$15,785
|$17,928
|$20,093
|Average
|$14,527
|$16,477
|$18,428
|Rough
|$13,269
|$15,025
|$16,762
Estimated values
2016 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Premium 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,005
|$20,409
|$22,846
|Clean
|$17,315
|$19,615
|$21,937
|Average
|$15,935
|$18,027
|$20,119
|Rough
|$14,556
|$16,439
|$18,301
Estimated values
2016 INFINITI Q50 2.0t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,324
|$19,592
|$21,893
|Clean
|$16,660
|$18,830
|$21,021
|Average
|$15,333
|$17,305
|$19,279
|Rough
|$14,005
|$15,781
|$17,537
Estimated values
2016 INFINITI Q50 2.0t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,800
|$19,066
|$21,364
|Clean
|$16,157
|$18,324
|$20,514
|Average
|$14,869
|$16,841
|$18,813
|Rough
|$13,582
|$15,357
|$17,113