Estimated values
2016 INFINITI Q50 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,300$22,845$25,427
Clean$19,522$21,956$24,415
Average$17,966$20,179$22,392
Rough$16,411$18,401$20,368
Estimated values
2016 INFINITI Q50 Red Sport 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,314$26,063$28,853
Clean$22,420$25,049$27,705
Average$20,634$23,021$25,409
Rough$18,847$20,993$23,112
Estimated values
2016 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,728$21,174$23,654
Clean$18,011$20,350$22,713
Average$16,576$18,702$20,830
Rough$15,140$17,055$18,948
Estimated values
2016 INFINITI Q50 Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,920$23,414$25,946
Clean$20,118$22,503$24,913
Average$18,515$20,681$22,848
Rough$16,912$18,859$20,783
Estimated values
2016 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,833$23,608$26,422
Clean$20,035$22,690$25,370
Average$18,438$20,853$23,267
Rough$16,842$19,016$21,165
Estimated values
2016 INFINITI Q50 2.0t 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,610$17,749$19,918
Clean$15,012$17,058$19,125
Average$13,816$15,677$17,540
Rough$12,619$14,296$15,955
Estimated values
2016 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,137$24,747$27,395
Clean$21,289$23,784$26,305
Average$19,593$21,858$24,125
Rough$17,896$19,932$21,944
Estimated values
2016 INFINITI Q50 Red Sport 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,331$27,326$30,364
Clean$23,399$26,262$29,155
Average$21,534$24,136$26,739
Rough$19,670$22,010$24,322
Estimated values
2016 INFINITI Q50 2.0t 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,413$18,654$20,926
Clean$15,785$17,928$20,093
Average$14,527$16,477$18,428
Rough$13,269$15,025$16,762
Estimated values
2016 INFINITI Q50 3.0t Premium 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,005$20,409$22,846
Clean$17,315$19,615$21,937
Average$15,935$18,027$20,119
Rough$14,556$16,439$18,301
Estimated values
2016 INFINITI Q50 2.0t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,324$19,592$21,893
Clean$16,660$18,830$21,021
Average$15,333$17,305$19,279
Rough$14,005$15,781$17,537
Estimated values
2016 INFINITI Q50 2.0t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,800$19,066$21,364
Clean$16,157$18,324$20,514
Average$14,869$16,841$18,813
Rough$13,582$15,357$17,113
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 INFINITI Q50 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 INFINITI Q50 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,012 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,058 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a INFINITI Q50 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 INFINITI Q50 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,012 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,058 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal.
The value of a 2016 INFINITI Q50, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 INFINITI Q50 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,012 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,058 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 INFINITI Q50. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 INFINITI Q50 and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2016 INFINITI Q50 ranges from $12,619 to $19,918, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 2016 INFINITI Q50 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it's priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.