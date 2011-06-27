Used 2016 INFINITI Q50 Consumer Reviews

Great car...understated and unappreciated Jason S , 08/31/2016 Red Sport 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I have been in the market for a new car for a few months and kept coming back to the Q50S "RS400". This is the best bang for the buck in the industry. It is a rocket!! I was also looking and driving the Lexus GS350 F-Sport, BMW 535i M-sport, Audi A6, MB E400, and I kept coming back to the Infiniti. MSRP was $60,660 every option available and out the door for $52,675 so there is room to negotiate. Good luck finding another vehicle with this much tech and power for that price. Highly recommended!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The best car I have owned, totally fun to drive Valerie Adams , 11/16/2016 2.0t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I also own the 750li so I was a little skeptical on the 2016 q50 turbo. I love the handling and this car hugs the road in a way I have not felt before, it is a quiet whisper grabbing the curbs of the road even steep inclines.. This car is a lot a power and bang for the buck include the ease of "total" voice navigation for all the controls. I also love the braking power. It gives total break without the noise or the jerk, very amazing in a 4 cylinder car. I love it and it is worth every penny of the $41k price tag.. I do a lot of interstate and city and I am getting 24.5 miles per gallon. I have saved 52 kg of fuel economy with the 8 months that I have drove the car.. I have put way more miles on this car than I thought that I would.. I am now up to 20k miles, but dang she is beautiful and fun to drive.. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Catch me if you can twin turbo V6 with AWD , 09/29/2016 3.0t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful This is my first Infiniti but it won't be my last, perfect blend of sport and comfort! The power of the V6 twin turbo is amazing given the HP rating, so much quicker than other 300 hp cars I have owned. Guessing its due to the turbos offering torque coming on strong at just 1500 rpms. Maybe it's under rated? Anyway, very happy with nearly everything. Given a magic wand I would ask that blind spot monitoring and other the safety items be standard fare. Also it should be real leather! Sticker was 45k but got it down to just 38.5k. Performance Interior Comfort

Best car I've driven in this price range. Dan , 01/22/2017 Red Sport 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful At first I was skeptical about Infiniti in general. I knew that they had the G-35 series which were popular in the 2 door version. I was not impressed by the 4 door models..too small for my taste. When the Q50 3.7 came out my wife leased one and I started driving it occasionally. She absolutely loves it and I fell in love with the Q50 series as well. When the Q50 turbo came out and I had an opportunity to road test one I actually got it that day! It's perfect 2017 Q50 RS 400 twin turbo all wheel drive! What an amazing car for the price. It's a rocket period! Put it in Sport + and you literally need to hold yourself together because by the time you realize what's going on mostly likely the speedometer is way past 100mph. I have no complaints about the car. It has power, looks sharp, comfortable seating, and it has so many option of driving that it's a ball to drive. Mine only has the navigation option and that's it. If you have 50k burning a hole in your pocket give this car a try, you will not regret it! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value