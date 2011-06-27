  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI M45
  4. Used 2003 INFINITI M45
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 INFINITI M45 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2003 M45
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,300
See M45 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,300
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/464.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,300
Torque333 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.5 l
Horsepower340 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle40 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,300
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,300
diversity antennayes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
225 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD stereoyes
7 total speakersyes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,300
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
first aid kityes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,300
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,300
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,300
Front head room39.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.6 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,300
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.
Rear shoulder room54.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,300
Front track59.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3851 lbs.
Gross weight4830 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.31 cd.
Length197.2 in.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height57.6 in.
EPA interior volume91 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Width69.7 in.
Rear track59.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,300
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Diamond Graphite
  • Ivory Pearl
  • Black Obsidian
  • Emerald Mist
  • Garnet Fire
  • Golden Sand
Interior Colors
  • Willow
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,300
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
P235/45R W tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,300
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
See M45 Inventory

Related Used 2003 INFINITI M45 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles